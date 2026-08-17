Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata met Home Minister Amit Shah and a key bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday afternoon, people with knowledge of the development said.

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The visit, interpreted as a courtesy call, comes against the background of turmoil within the Tata ecosystem. While the Trusts have been battling internal conflicts and allegations of governance lapses from within and outside their ranks, the most recent jolt to the Tata Group came last Wednesday when Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran wrote to the board conveying that he will not be offering himself for reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

A day later, the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) met and passed a resolution to initiate the formation of a selection committee to appoint Chandrasekaran’s successor, as is mandated by the Tata Sons Articles of Association.

However, one of the biggest challenges for the Trusts currently, and by extension the Tata Group, is the inability of a key promoter trust – the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) to convene board meetings under a directive issued by the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra this May.

The committee in question requires the two key promoter trusts to jointly nominate three members, a task that is not possible if SRTT cannot take part.