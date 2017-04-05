Intel bets on India to boost artificial intelligence usage



By 2020, the industry expects more servers to process data analytics than other workloads and analytics predictors will be built into every application. (Reuters)

Global chip maker Intel on Tuesday announced a string of initiatives to boost the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diverse sectors by collaborating with partners and customers across the country. “Our developer education programme will educate 15,000 scientists, developers, analysts and engineers on AI technologies, including Deep Learning and Machine Learning in India,” said Intel South Asia Managing Director Praksh Mallya here. AI is a software programme that makes computers and machines think intelligently and faster with more predictability than a human mind. AI is also the main workload in data centres which operate in line with the Moore’s Law of computing power doubling every year.

Through 60 programmes in a year, the initiatives will empower the community with the know-how for AI adoption with ready-to-deploy platforms and tools for solution development. "As India undergoes digital transformation, the data centre and the intelligence behind the data collected will enable the government and industry to make quick decisions based on algorithms," said Mallya on the margins of Intel's 'AI Day 2017'.

The company’s Indian subsidiary is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro, Julia Computing and Calligo Technologies for using AI in the country. “Our collaboration with the industry and the academia will help democratise AI, by reducing entry barriers for developers, data scientists and students,” noted Mallya. The subsidiary is targeting the BFSI (Banks, Financial Services and Insurance), telecom, and e-commerce sectors, across High Performance Computing (HPC), big data and Internet of Things, which are complementary to AI,” added Mallya. The onset of AI-based technology in India is evident in e-commerce and research, where entities using data analytics are looking to explore AI.

“Our research groups are working on implementation of evolutionary algorithms in parallel environments and using Intel platforms and software tools to deploy, parallelise and optimise systems,” said IIT-Patna Director Pushpak Bhattacharya. With its unified approach, Intel leads the AI computing era through hardware and software designed for building AI applications across industries. Intel’s collaboration with companies like Google and is acquisitions, including Saffron, Movidius, Nervana Systems and Mobileye, further its AI capabilities, giving it an edge at a time when embedded computer vision is becoming increasingly important the world over.