Independence Day Sale: From Flipkart to Amazon, Top 5 websites, offers, discounts to avail today

Here is a list of offers and discounts available on Independence Day 2017. (Reuters/PTI)

To celebrate 70 years of Independence, major e-commerce websites are offering a varied range of offers and discounts on their portals. These online retailers are offering massive deals on a range of brands and products. From smartphones to TVs, you can avail many kinds of discounts on these websites. Whether you wish to buy an iPhone, or maybe new clothes, these popular websites have got you covered. Here is a list of offers and discounts available on Independence Day 2017:

Amazon: Amazon India is hosting an Independence Day special sale under the name “Everything in India”. Amazon, playing on the freedom sentiment, reminds the users of all the things special to India. Talking about things ranging from Yoga India to dhabas in India, from queues in India to Namaste in India, Amazon is offering a range of products from the Indian heartland. Under the offer, Amazon India has put up products special to various states. Apart from that, there are additional offers on smartphones, earphones, speakers and other electronics.

Flipkart: As a part of the Independence Day Special Sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on TVs, appliances, electronics and furniture. The offer started on August 12 and will end today (August 15). Users can also avail an instant 10 percent off if they purchase products using HDFC debit and credit cards. Flipkart’s deals include brands like Sony, Bajaj, Sanyo, Samsung, Kenstar, Prestige etc. There are discounts on laptops and smartphones too.

Paytm: Paytm is offering some great deals on Fashion Accessories. It is also offering cashback on TVs, refrigerators and appliances. The cashback offers range from 10 percent to 50 percent. When it comes to fashion, there are deals on watches, eyeglasses, backpacks and more. Interestingly, Paytm is asking you to contribute towards the welfare of Indian soldiers. You can scan a QR code on the website if you wish to donate for the betterment of our soldiers and their families.

Myntra: After Flipkart ‘Big Freedom Day’ sale and Amazon ‘The Great Indian Sale’, it is Myntra has been hosting the ‘Right To Fashion’ Sale which started from August 12. In an interesting WhatsApp chat format, the online retailer had announced massive discounts on Popular brands like Nike, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger to name a few. Under the offer, currently, the website is offering new discounts every hour. The discount that Myntra has been offering is upto 80 percent. Also for Standard Chartered Bank and Yes Bank card users, there is an extra 10 percent discount. Additionally, there is a half price store where you can avail 50 percent discount.

Snapdeal: Snapdeal is hosting an Unbox Independence Day Sale. Under the offer, you can avail upto 70 percent discount on fashion accessories, home appliances and electronics. Additionally, Yes Bank and IndusInd users can avail a discount of upto 10 percent. This website too is offering you to send gifts and wishes to Indian soldiers on Independence day.