Airtel revamps popular Rs 349 plan, offers 50 percent more data; check out another 70GB plan

Bharti Airtel has just revamped its Rs 349 recharge plan. Under the new offer, Airtel is offering more data to its subscribers at the same Rs 349 value. Airtel had recently announced a massive offer of 100 percent cashback on the Rs 349 tariff for a limited period. Airtel has been taking on Reliance Jio’s recharge plans while offering similar data plans to users. Apart from giving more data now in the same plan, Airtel has also introduced another offer where it is providing 70GB 4G data along with free outgoing calls. However, the new Airtel offer is available only for prepaid users of the network and a validity period is 70 days.

Under the same Rs 349 recharge pack, users will now get to use 0.5GB data more daily. So, it offers 1.5GB data every day. Users will also get unlimited local and STD calls and 3,000 SMSes. Notably, the validity of the Rs 349 Airtel plan is still 28 days like before. When it comes to the unlimited calling feature, the daily cap has been set at 250 minutes and weekly cap of 1000 minutes. Once the limit is exhausted, users will be charged with 10 paise per minute for Airtel to Airtel calls and 30 paise per minute for calling other networks.

When it comes to the new Airtel 70GB offer, the recharge value is Rs 448. Users can avail the deal using the myAirtel application. Under the offer, Airtel prepaid subscribers will get 1GB of 3G/4G data daily along with unlimited local and STD calls, 3000 SMSes, and free outgoing roaming calls. This plan has clearly taken on Reliance Jio’s popular Rs 399 plan which has the same benefits, apart from Jio apps. Meanwhile, Jio has a Rs 459 plan where it is offering the same deal but with a validity period of 84 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel is offering 300GB of 4G data along with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day in another offer. This offer is priced at Rs 3,999 and the validity of this plan will be Rs 360 days.