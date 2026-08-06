Few things unsettle retail investors like a falling promoter stake. The logic feels simple. If the people running the company are cutting their shareholding, why should anyone else stay put? But the recent filings in two healthcare names show why this shortcut can mislead.

The first is an oncology drug maker where Ashish Kacholia holds close to an 11% stake. Its promoter holding fell from 66.73% in September 2025 to 59.10% by June 2026. The second is a clinical-stage drug developer where Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund owns 1%. Its promoter holding dropped from 70.08% to 65.47% in July 2026 alone.

Same headline, but very different stories underneath. One involves fresh shares sold to institutions and some genuine trimming. The other is plain arithmetic from a warrant conversion. Let us dig into both.

#1 Beta Drugs Ltd: Capacity Expansion Over Dilution

Incorporated in 2005, Beta Drugs Ltd manufactures a wide range of oncology (anti-cancer) drugs in India and sells in both domestic and export markets. The company counts itself among the top 10 oncology companies in the country, with many of its key products ranked among the top 5 in their categories. It currently commands a market cap of Rs 2,602 cr.

Ashish Kacholia has been on the shareholder list since at least March 2019, when his stake stood at 1.2%. The June 2026 quarter filing showed him at close to 11% (4.9% in personal portfolio plus another 6.2% under Suryavanshi Commotrade Private Limited). The holding is currently worth Rs 290 cr.

Tracking the Missing 7% Stake

The bigger move came from the promoters. Their holding slid from 66.73% in June 2025 to 64.90% in December 2025, then 64.63% in March 2026, and finally 59.10% in June 2026. That is a fall of over 7 percentage points in just a year. Where did the shares go? Mostly to domestic institutions. The DII holding jumped from 0.29% to 6.23% over the same stretch, and the number of shareholders more than doubled from 3,184 to 7,359.

A significant portion of this reduction does not stem from stake sales at all. The company raised Rs 117 cr through a preferential issue, with funds raised on 25th November 2024 and the proceeds still under quarterly monitoring as per exchange filings. A preferential issue creates fresh shares and sells them to select investors.

When new shares enter the pool, every existing holder’s percentage shrinks even if they do not sell a single share. Kacholia’s dip from 12.5% to 11% and the promoters’ latest fall both carry some of this dilution effect, though the scale of the promoter decline suggests some actual paring as well.

Financial Engine: Consistency Amidst Expansion

So, what were institutions buying into? Let us look at the fundamental financials to get a hint.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5-Yr CAGR Sales (Rs Cr) 116 184 227 296 362 385 27% EBITDA (Rs Cr) 25 43 53 60 75 76 25% Net Profit (Rs Cr) 12 25 31 36 42 41 28% Source: screener.in

The sales of the company logged a compound growth of 27% in the last 5 years, between FY21 and FY26. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) grew at a compound rate of around 25% over the same period, with operating margins holding in a steady band of 19% to 23% throughout.

Net profit logged a compound growth of 28% in the last 5 years, though FY26 came in flat against FY25.

Two footnotes matter here. FY26 profit was held back by higher interest and depreciation, as borrowings rose from Rs 15 cr in FY24 to Rs 148 cr in FY26 to fund capacity. FY26 also includes other income of Rs 11 cr against Rs 2 cr in FY25, so the operating picture is a touch softer than the headline number suggests.

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The June 2026 quarter brought fresh momentum, though. Sales rose 25% year on year to Rs 126 cr and net profit climbed 35% to Rs 16 cr, making it the company’s strongest quarter on record. The strain of growth shows elsewhere: inventory days have stretched from 122 to 159 over two years, and the cash conversion cycle has widened to 100 days.

Valuation Reality: Pricing in the Perfection

The share price of Beta Drugs was around Rs 340 in August 2021 and as on 5th August 2026 it was Rs 2,347 which is a 590% jump in 5 years.

However, this aggressive price action has stretched its valuation; the stock now commands a PE of 57x, trading at a steep premium to the industry median of 33x. A 10-year median PE comparison is not possible here.

The company listed only in 2017, so a full 10-year trading history does not exist, and we would rather skip the number than approximate it. ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) stands at 19% and ROE (Return on Equity) at 19% as well. The company has never paid a dividend, choosing to plough every rupee back into the business.

The company aims to expand its presence in Latin America and other developing markets and improve backward integration. In the cytotoxic market the company is focused on building Rs 10 cr & above brands.

#2 Suven Life Sciences Ltd: Funding the Pipeline

Incorporated in 1989 and promoted by Venkateswarlu Jasti, Suven Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new drugs for neurodegenerative disorders in the complex central nervous system (CNS) space, targeting cognitive problems such as dementia and conditions linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The company commands a market cap of Rs 8,764 cr.

Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund first appeared on the register in September 2025 with a 1.3% stake. The July 2026 disclosure shows 1.00%, worth about Rs 87 cr. The decline from 1.01% in June is consistent with the same dilution effect, which suggests the fund simply held its position through the July share issue. It is not alone among institutions: Quant Small Cap Fund and 3P India Equity Fund 1 have also appeared on the register in recent quarters.

The Warrant Conversion Illusion

The July 2026 shareholding disclosure also showed promoters at 65.47%, down from 70.08% in June. A drop of almost 5 percentage points in a single month would normally set off alarm bells. Here, the arithmetic tells a calmer story. On 8th July 2026, the board approved the conversion of 1.85 cr warrants into equity shares for Rs 248.84 cr.

Fresh shares entered the pool and every existing holder’s percentage shrank. Adjust for the new share count and the promoter number lands almost exactly where the filing shows it. In plain words, the data is consistent with promoters not selling a single share in July.

This was not a one-off either. In May 2026, the company allotted 3.2 cr shares on an earlier warrant conversion. The FY26 cash flow statement shows Rs 757 cr of financing inflows, and total assets jumped from Rs 135 cr to Rs 624 cr in a single year. The company is building a war chest, and dilution is the price of admission.

Research First, Revenue Later

Suven Life Science is not a growth story by the numbers. It is a research bet.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5-Yr CAGR Sales (Rs Cr) 13 12 14 12 7 7 Negative EBITDA (Rs Cr) -80 -122 -126 -128 -166 -284 Negative Net Profit (Rs Cr) -72 -122 -118 -105 -161 -276 Negative Source: screener.in

Sales for FY26 stood at just Rs 7 cr, and the 5-year sales figure has shrunk at a compound rate of 12% a year. A 5-year CAGR for EBITDA or net profit would not be of much meaning here because every year in the period is a loss, so we show the year-by-year numbers as they are instead.

Two clarifications keep these tables honest. The tiny revenue base is a legacy of the demerger of the CRAMS business into Suven Pharmaceuticals in 2020, which left Suven Life as a pure research company. And the losses are by design in a sense: a clinical-stage drug developer spends heavily on trials for years before a molecule can earn a rupee. FY26 expenses of Rs 292 cr against Rs 7 cr of sales produced a net loss of Rs 276 cr. The balance sheet, though, is nearly debt free, with borrowings of just Rs 17 cr.

Valuing a Pre-Revenue Clinical Bet

The share price of Suven Life Sciences was around Rs 80 in August 2021 and as on 5th August 2026 it was Rs 310 which is a jump of 288% in 5 years.

The company is trading at a negative PE because there are no earnings, and a 10-year median PE comparison is impossible for the same reason. The stock trades at around 14 times its book value, and ROCE is deeply negative at minus 80%. These are the numbers of a company being valued on its pipeline, not its profits.

Phase 3 Molecules and Market Hope

The pipeline is where the market’s attention sits. On 10th July 2026, the company said it would present five posters at AAIC 2026 in London, including updates on Masupirdine, its Phase 3 molecule, and Usmarapride, currently in Phase 2.

The board has also approved a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore. Despite six straight loss-making years, the stock has logged a price CAGR of 31% over 5 years and 73% over 3 years, and 66,791 shareholders now ride along.

Investors should be clear about what they own here. Clinical trials fail more often than they succeed, and if the lead molecules disappoint, there is no earnings base to fall back on. The Rs 250 cr warrant money buys time and data, not certainty.

Read Corporate Actions, Not Just Percentages

The shareholding pattern is the most watched table in Indian markets, and probably the most misread. Beta Drugs shows a register in genuine churn: promoters lighter, a star investor trimming at the edges, institutions piling in through fresh shares, and a business still compounding sales at over 25%. Suven Life shows a number that fell without anyone necessarily selling, because new shares were created to fund science.

The lesson for retail investors is to read the corporate actions before reading the percentages. A preferential issue, a warrant conversion, a rights issue: each one moves every holder’s number without a single trade on the exchange. The percentage is the headline. The filings are the story.

Like always, the Warren Buffetts of India like Kacholia and Singhania do this well and are hence still on the register, not swayed by the fall in promoter stake. The coming quarters will be important and it could be a good idea to follow these stocks closely. Add these stocks to a watchlist and keep an eye on them to ensure you don’t miss out on any big movements.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein.