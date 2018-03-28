Airtel introduces Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan that gives 1GB data for 28 days

Airtel Rs 65 recharge pack is valid for 28 days

In its battle against Reliance Jio, Airtel has introduced a new recharge pack worth Rs 65 for the prepaid subscribers. The Rs 65 pack gives 1GB of 2G/ 3G data for a validity of 28 days, reports TimesNow. However, the recharge pack does not give any 4G data, making it suitable for the users in non-4G coverage areas. The users can check if the pack is available to them via My Airtel app as well as Airtel website.

The 1GB 2G/ 3G data offered by Airtel will depend on the region making the Internet loading slower for the users. However, if you want to enjoy 4G data, there’s another recharge pack worth Rs 49 that offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data for a validity of 1 day. There’s another pack where Airtel is offering 1GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data for a validity of 28 days.

Airtel recently began testing its VoLTE network in the country, and in order to get feedback from the customers over the service, Airtel is giving away free 30GB of data to the users who enroll themselves for the programme. The Airtel VoLTE services are available in select circles currently – Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Punjab. The enrolled users are required to test the network and give feedback two times, first at the end of four week and the second at the closure of eight weeks. Airtel also said the users will experience network fluctuations after they switch to the VoLTE network.