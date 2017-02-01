On VedicBrahmin, religion gets a tech push, in home, at office

We also plan to open two overseas offices in London and Dubai by the end of this financial year, said Piyush K Srivastava, Founder and CEO, VedicBrahman

It’s spirituality with a liberal dose of new-age technology. We are talking about VedicBrahman.com, a unique internet property that offers various Hindu religious services. The portal addresses the difficulty of finding genuine practitioners of Vedic rituals, and offers doorstep services by certified Vedic Brahmans from the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi) along with a secured payment gateway. Around 70 highly experienced Vedic Brahmans are on board, trained to perform all the rituals and religious services, from pujas to yagyas to mundans to shraddhs.

Broadly, the services have been divided under nine categories: home and griha pravesh puja; commercial puja; kids and new-born pujas (mundans, etc.,); wedding and engagement puja; festival puja, devta puja; paath; homa/havan puja; astronomical and navgrah puja.

For the uninitiated, a Vedic Brahman is someone who is an authority on Yajurveda. Company officials reckon that a huge number of Hindus believe that Vedic rituals are such that if not done in accordance with the stated rules, it can have an adverse effect on the personal, social and financial well-being of individuals. Therefore, the need to find the perfect Vedic priest.

A Vedic Brahman from VedicBrahman.com not only ensures that the puja is performed by qualified Brahmins of Varanasi, but the sacred puja-samagri (material/offerings for rituals) also comes from the holy city. According to the founder and CEO, Piyush K Srivastava, “We are living in the age where a lot of things are compromised; our devotion towards the Almighty shouldn’t be one of them. VedicBrahman.com is an effort to help people get the authentic and genuine Vedic rituals performed with comfort and ease.”

Talking about the business potential, Srivastava, who has studied at the prestigious London School of Economics & Political Science, University of London, says that the market for such a service is huge. As per studies conducted, domestic customers alone offer a business possibility of $25-30 billion.

In the first three months, VedicBrahman is targeting the Delhi/NCR market. After this, it plans to expand its services to 30 cities. After six months, it plans to build an e-commerce vertical, which will be a unique online platform for all the religious product manufacturers scattered across the country to sell their products directly to the consumer, says Srivastava. “This step will benefit the micro manufacturers in small towns and villages. We plan to open two overseas offices in London and Dubai by the end of this financial year,” he adds.

Srivastava himself hails from a religious family of Varanasi. Inclined towards Vedic rituals and spirituality, he was disappointed when he struggled to find an authentic Vedic Brahman in the metros. It was then that he decided to bridge this gap by launching VedicBrahman.com. “The first objective was to bring the actual Vedic Brahman and their actual seekers on one platform. Second was to make this possible within the comfort of your home, office or commercial establishment. So, the e-portal was launched wherein payment and bookings can be convenient,” says Srivastava. “We commenced our operations last month (December). Till now our Brahmans have performed about 40 pujas which range from weddings to Rudrabhishek and birthday ceremonies.”

VedicBrahman.com has managed to raise seed funding from a group of angel investors. “The amount is sufficient to help us survive for another two years even if we fail to raise a single rupee,” says Srivastava, adding, “There are a few more investors who have shown interest in the idea, including a leading VC fund but at this point, we do not need funding. Our business model is robust and based on a decent profit margin.”

Srivastava plans to make VedicBrahman.com a content driven portal. “ In a month’s time we will introduce three new sections on our portal. Vedic Sutras (blogs on Hindu mythology and its connection with science), video blogs, daily panchang (astrological advice) and reporting of religious events,” he says.

That’s not all. “Our e-commerce site is going to be the first of its kind of platform where people will be able to buy all the products made by Patanjali, Sri Sri Ayurveda and others,” he informs.