Persistent monsoon rains continued to affect normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with 108 roads remaining blocked due to landslides and debris, even as authorities restored power supply in several affected areas, according to ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Himachal Pradesh until August 2, cautioning residents against unnecessary travel as wet weather is expected to persist in several districts.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla said multiple parts of the state received widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours. Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Kangra were among the districts that recorded substantial rain, with Khandaghat in Solan emerging as one of the wettest locations during the period.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents between June 30 and July 27. Of these, 14 deaths were caused by landslides, while one person died in a flash flood. No fatalities linked to cloudbursts have been reported during the period.

Mandi, Kullu remain worst-hit as road closures continue

The latest SEOC report, issued at 6 pm on Monday, showed that 108 roads remained closed across the state. Although the figure was lower than the 123 road closures reported earlier in the day, it was marginally higher than the 106 roads blocked on Sunday evening.

Mandi district continued to report the highest number of road closures with 39 blocked roads, including 30 in Seraj and seven in Thalout. Kullu district followed with 33 blocked roads, including 18 in Banjar, six in Nirmand, five in Kullu and four in Anni.

Other affected districts included Chamba (8 roads), Shimla (7), Kangra (5), Sirmaur (4) and Lahaul and Spiti (3). Authorities said all National Highways in Himachal Pradesh remained open despite the widespread disruptions on other roads.

Water supply disruptions increase, power situation improves

The continuing rainfall also disrupted essential public services across several districts. The number of affected water supply schemes rose to 38 by Monday evening, compared with 31 in the morning and 18 on Sunday.

Shimla reported the highest number of disrupted water supply schemes at 11, followed by Hamirpur (7), Bilaspur (4) and Chamba (3).

Power supply, however, improved during the day as restoration teams reduced the number of affected distribution transformers (DTRs) to nine by Monday evening, down from 31 earlier in the day and 45 on Sunday. Of the remaining outages, eight were reported from Shimla district.

Authorities said restoration teams and emergency personnel remain deployed across the affected districts to clear roads, restore essential services and closely monitor the evolving monsoon situation.