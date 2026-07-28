State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has suffered a major cyberattack in which nearly 1 terabyte (TB) of customer and corporate data was allegedly leaked on the dark web.

Cybersecurity experts said the leaked data includes customer application forms, Aadhaar details, loan records, branch documents, internal audit files, and corporate IT data.

Bank of Baroda on Monday said the breach originated from an employee’s email account, which resulted in unauthorised access to certain data. However, it clarified that its core banking systems were not compromised and remain secure.

“A comprehensive forensic investigation has been initiated, and the bank is working with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements,” the lender said in a post on X.

According to cybersecurity activist and Cashless Consumer founder Srikanth L, at least 90,000 files across the bank’s 1088 branches have been exposed and remain accessible on the dark web.

“The leaked data includes personal customer information, branch data, and the bank’s corporate and IT records. The data is still accessible,” Srikanth said.

The hacking group TripleX has claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that it leaked around 1 TB of data containing customer identification documents, Aadhaar details, application forms and internal audit files.

Srikanth said the compromised data spans 1,088 branches across almost every state, including branches in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra (including Greater Mumbai and Nagpur), Karnataka (Mysore), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Rajasthan (Jaipur), and Kerala.

According to him, the data was advertised on the dark web on Saturday as a cache of more than 700 GB based on metadata analysis, containing both retail and corporate banking information as well as internal bank documents.

A senior Bank of Baroda official said the bank immediately isolated internet-connected computers at its headquarters after detecting signs of the breach.

“The breach is believed to have originated from an employee’s laptop. Customer account details, Aadhaar information and other internal branch documents appear to have been compromised,” the official said.

An email sent to Bank of Baroda seeking further details did not elicit a response till press time.