The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully defended a Rs 3,177 crore claim filed by a concessionaire of a road project with the Arbitral Tribunal only allowing claims worth Rs 46 crore.

The case involved Bareilly Highways Project (BHPL), a concessionaire promoted by Era Infra Engineering for the 151 km long Bareilly – Sitapur BOT (Toll) project in Uttar Pradesh which was terminated by NHAI in May 2019.

The three-member Arbitral Tribunal examined claims and counterclaims arising out of the concession agreement for the project. The Concessionaire had raised 30 claims aggregating to around Rs 3,177 crore. After detailed consideration, the tribunal allowed only three claims amounting to Rs 46 crore plus applicable interest, while rejecting the majority of the claims.

The Arbitral Tribunal substantially upheld the position of NHAI, thereby safeguarding public resources and reaffirming the contractual framework governing National Highway projects, a statement by NHAI said.

In the past few months NHAI has successfully defended various arbitration cases. In June 2026, an arbitration case related to Tumkur–Chitradurga 6 Planning Project in Karnataka, was awarded in favour of NHAI for `1,202 crore.

Also in April 2026, two arbitration cases in Panipat–Jalandhar Highway Project involving Concessionaire’s claims of around Rs 8,375 crore and counterclaims of NHAI for Rs 2,888.64 crore were settled for Rs 819.96 crore in favour of NHAI. Similarly in May 2026, arbitration case related to 6 laning of Kamrej–Chalthan section of NH-48 in Gujarat in which claims of around Rs 174.49 crore raised by the contractor, was settled for only Rs 54 lakhs by the Arbitral Tribunal.

The successful outcome of arbitration cases underscores NHAI’s focus on robust contractual management and effective legal strategy, the statement added.