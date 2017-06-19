Passengers in domestic airlines grow 17.63% in January-May

In terms of on-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines for Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports, private airline Indigo topped while Spicejet, Vistara and Air India followed. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Passengers carried by domestic airlines grew by close 18 per cent to 465.87 lakhs during January-May 2017 as against 396.04 lakhs in the corresponding period of previous year, according to the performance report of the domestic airlines released on Monday. “Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-May 2017 were 465.87 lakhs as against 396.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 17.63 per cent,” it said. According to it, the passenger load factor in May 2017 showed increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to beginning of tourist season.

The private airline Spicejet with a 94.3 load factor for the last month topped among domestic airlines. During last month, a total of 716 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers for May 2017 was around 0.70, the performance report said. The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for May has been 0.33 per cent. Zoom Air reported the highest rate of cancellations with 6.45 per cent in May while no cancellation was recorded by Vistara, according to the report.

You may also like to watch:

Out of various reasons of cancellations, technical problems were the highest with 52.1 per cent while commercial reasons at 3.4 per cent were the lowest. In terms of on-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines for Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports, private airline Indigo topped while Spicejet, Vistara and Air India followed.