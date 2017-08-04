Mobile data speed declines in June even as Reliance Jio tops Trai’s 4G speed test for sixth time

Top telecom operators, except Bharti Airtel, registered a fall in their 4G mobile data speeds

in June. (Image: Reuters)

Rishi Ranjan Kala

June turned out to be a disappointing month in terms of mobile data speed with top telecom operators, except Bharti Airtel, registering a fall in their 4G mobile data speeds. This is the second consecutive month of decline. The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, improved its performance in June, raising its 4G download speed by 8% to 8.92 Mbps. It had clocked 11.25 Mbps, 10.44 Mbps, 9.14 Mbps, 10.15 Mbps and 8.23 Mbps in January, February, March, April and May 2017, respectively. However, the new entrant Reliance Jio yet again topped regulator Trai’s speed test for June 2017, clocking an average 4G download speed of 18.65 Mbps. This is the sixth consecutive month for Jio at the top. But compared to May, its speed declined marginally.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries had reported data speeds (4G) of 18.81 Mbps, 19.12 Mbps, 18.49 Mbps, 16.49 Mbps and 17.43 Mbps in May, April, March, February and January, respectively, an analysis of the latest figures from Trai revealed. The top second and third telecom operators — Vodafone India and Idea Cellular — too registered a decline in June 2017. While Vodafone clocked a speed of 11.07 Mbps, Idea’s speed was 9.47 during the month.

In the first half of the current calendar year, Vodafone’s 4G download speed was 13.39 Mbps in April. The operator reported speeds of 8.34 Mbps, 7.93 Mbps, 9 Mbps, 13.39 Mbps and 12.30 Mbps in January, February, March, April and May, respectively. Idea clocked speeds of 11.86 Mbps, 12.09 Mbps, 8.89 Mbps, 13.71 Mbps and 11.66 Mbps, during January, February, March, April and May, respectively.