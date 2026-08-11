Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible exposure of certain employee information. The IT major, however, said it found no credible evidence of a breach of its systems or customer environments, adding that the information appeared to be more than four years old and limited to basic employee details.

In stock exchange filings, TCS said that it found no indication that customer data, customer systems, or TCS operational systems have been impacted.

“The attacker claims to have used password spray and multi-factor authentication (MFA) fatigue as the attack vector. The company has had strong safeguards in place against such techniques for more than two years. Based on the current review, these controls remain effective, and the company continues to monitor the environment closely,” the IT firm said.

It added that it will continue to assess any new information that becomes available and take appropriate action, if required. “The company remains committed to maintaining the security and resilience of its systems and to protecting the information entrusted to us,” it said.

In June, it was reported that Tata Electronics, the contract manufacturing arm of the Tata Group, had faced a ransomware attack, with design data being said to be compromised. However, the firm clarified that the data in question was dated, and the issue had been resolved. Tata Electronics is said to have since beefed up its cybersecurity vertical, rejigging leadership with the hire of Mayur Mehta as chief information security officer.

Last year, Jaguar Land Rover, another Tata Group company, faced a five week shutdown after a large scale cyber attack in August.