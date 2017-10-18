Jaipur, Srinagar top ranked airports in small aerodrome category

While Jaipur was ranked first, Srinagar was rated second in the 2-5 million passengers per annum category during the annual ACI-ASQ survey. (Representative Image: IE)

AAI-owned Jaipur and Srinagar airports have been ranked among the best aerodromes in the world in the 2-5 million passengers per annum category by the Airport Council International (ACI). While Jaipur was ranked first, Srinagar was rated second in the 2-5 million passengers per annum category during the annual ACI-ASQ survey. This is for the second consecutive year that the Jaipur airport has been ranked the best airport in the World in the traffic volume of 2-5 million passengers per year. The awards were presented to the two airports in the presence of Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra and member operations I N Murthy during the 27th ACI Africa/world annual general assembly, conference and exhibition at Port Louis in Mauritius yesterday. Since its inception in 2006, the ASQ Awards have become the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmark with over 300 airports participating in it.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards are the aviation industry’s most prestigious accolades. It measures passengers’ views on 34 key performance indicators, including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants.

Each airport uses the exact same survey, creating an industry database that allows airports to compare themselves to other airports around the world. The ASQ Programme also has a feature that facilitates sharing of best practices among airport operators.