Sensex, Nifty at close: Indian equity markets ended Monday on a largely flat note, with the Nifty 50 rising 13.15 points, or 0.05%, to 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44.

Titan Company was the top gainer, rising 3.14%, followed by Bajaj Finance at 1.93%, Bajaj Finserv at 1.15%, Tata Steel at 1.09% and Asian Paints at 1.07%. On the other hand, SBI fell 2.19%, making it the top loser, followed by Eternal (-1.57%), NTPC (-1.52%) and ITC (-1.23%).

Sensex, Nifty at 2:00 PM: In afternoon trade, the Indian equity market continued to trade flat, with the Sensex up 82.65 points, or 0.11%, at 78,581.82, while the Nifty 50 gained 31.10 points, or 0.13%, to 24,601.75.

Sensex, Nifty at open: The Indian stock market opened on a mixed note, with the Sensex gaining 67 points, or 0.09%, to 78,533.60, while the Nifty was almost flat at 24,568.20, down 0.01%.

Top gainers: SBI +1.48%, ICICI Bank +0.95%, HCL Tech +0.73%, Infosys +0.68%.

Top losers: Bajaj Finance -0.91%, NTPC -0.72%, Indigo -0.52%, Bharti Airtel -0.52%.

“The undertone of the market is mildly bullish. The principal bullish factor is the better-than-expected Q1 results. With the earnings season coming to an end this week, vast majority of companies have reported earnings growth that has beaten expectations,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Further he added, “The resilient domestic demand will continue to support revenue and earnings growth in Q2, too. Particularly, the performance of banking and financial services, autos, pharmaceuticals, metals and digital platform companies will continue to be good despite the headwinds like deficient monsoons.”

Markets before pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note. The Asian peers surged in morning trade. However, US Futures are in the red. Indian investor sentiment is following the same. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start for Indian markets. It is up 21 points or 0.09%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.27% lower at 24570, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.58% lower at 78,499.

Key global and domestic cues for August 10, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Monday’s trade higher on the back of a likely deal by Iran and the US to open the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added over 0.54% while the Topix was marginally higher. The Kospi gained 0.53%, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.48%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,790, compared with the index’s last close of 25,668.03.

US Futures on Monday

On Monday, the US futures slipped. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index slipped about 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 99 points, or 0.2%.

US market on Friday

On Friday, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.62% for a record close of 7,757.64, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, climbing 1.3% to 26,690.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151.83 points, or 0.28%, to end at 54,036.93.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.47% to trade at $78.58 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 0.63% higher at $84.12, above the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.61% higher at $78.66 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,394.80 an ounce, down 0.11%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,890 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 2% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,630 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,917.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.42% higher at $63.76 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 2.66% to Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 480.24 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 235.56 crore on August 07, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.11% higher at 99.65. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.03% to close at 95.20 to the dollar on August 07.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Shipbuilding sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 5.65% in market capitalisation. Further, Space stocks were followed by the Shipping sector stocks, which were further followed by the Defence stocks. However, the Glass sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.