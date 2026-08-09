The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Sunday said that India has crossed 300 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity, reaching more than 60% of its ambitious 500 GW target for 2030.

According to the ministry, the country had 300.50 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of July 31, 2026, marking a major milestone in its clean energy transition and climate action efforts. The achievement comes as India accelerates investments in solar and wind power while expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities for renewable energy equipment.

The non-fossil capacity now accounts for more than 54% of India’s total installed electricity generation capacity of around 552 GW. The government said the milestone shows country’s progress towards building an Aatmanirbhar energy ecosystem and reducing dependence on external supply chains while moving towards the 500 GW target by 2030.

Solar remains the biggest growth engine

Solar power has emerged as the primary driver of India’s non-fossil capacity expansion. India’s installed solar capacity has risen to 164.59 GW, compared with just 2.8 GW in 2014. The sharp increase has made solar the largest component of the country’s non-fossil power capacity.

Wind power has also expanded significantly over the same period. Installed wind capacity has reached 58.14 GW, up from 21 GW in 2014.

Currently, hydropower accounts for 57.24 GW of capacity, while bio-power contributes 11.75 GW. Nuclear power accounts for another 8.78 GW. Together, these sources have taken India’s non-fossil installed capacity beyond the 300 GW mark.

India adds record 55.29 GW in FY26

The pace of capacity addition has also accelerated. India added a record 55.29 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity during 2025-26. Solar accounted for the bulk of the additions, contributing 44.6 GW during the financial year, while wind power added another 6 GW.

The record annual addition has helped push the country past the 300 GW milestone and closer to its 500 GW non-fossil capacity target for 2030.

Renewable electricity generation more than doubles

The expansion has not been limited to installed capacity. Renewable energy generation has also increased substantially over the past decade. The renewable energy generation rose from 190.96 billion units (BU) in 2014-15 to 477.79 BU in 2025-26.

The increase shows the growing contribution of renewable sources to India’s electricity supply as installed solar, wind and other non-fossil capacity continues to expand.

Domestic manufacturing becomes a key pillar

Alongside capacity expansion, India has been working to strengthen its domestic renewable energy manufacturing base. The government has used policy measures including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to encourage domestic production of high-efficiency solar modules.

The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar photovoltaic modules has now crossed 200 GW of enlisted capacity, according to the ministry. That represents a sharp increase from just 2.3 GW in 2014. The expansion of domestic manufacturing is aimed at supporting the country’s rapidly growing solar installation base while strengthening supply-chain independence.

The ministry said the transformation is helping build an energy ecosystem that is more self-reliant and capable of supporting the country’s long-term clean energy ambitions.

Green hydrogen adds another layer to the transition

The government’s clean energy strategy is also extending beyond electricity generation. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aimed at supporting industrial decarbonisation and positioning India as a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The initiative is intended to expand the role of clean energy beyond the power sector and support decarbonisation across energy-intensive industries.

What is driving India’s 300 GW milestone?

The latest milestone has been supported by several parallel developments: rapid solar capacity expansion, growing wind generation capacity, record annual additions, increased renewable electricity generation and the expansion of domestic manufacturing.

Solar remains at the centre of the transition, with installed capacity rising from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 164.59 GW by July 2026. At the same time, wind capacity has grown from 21 GW to 58.14 GW, while hydropower, bio-power and nuclear energy continue to contribute to the country’s non-fossil capacity base. The government has also sought to align capacity expansion with domestic industrial capabilities through measures such as the PLI scheme and the ALMM framework.

500 GW target: India still has 200 GW to add

With 300.50 GW of non-fossil capacity now installed, India has crossed 60% of its 500 GW target for 2030. That leaves close to 200 GW of additional non-fossil capacity to be added to reach the target. The pace at which India added 55.29 GW during 2025-26 highlights the scale of capacity expansion underway.

The ministry said the clean energy transition is no longer only a climate commitment but is increasingly central to India’s industrial competitiveness, energy independence and economic resilience.