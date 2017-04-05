Bobble Keyboard app: Start-up converts selfies into comic stickers

You may think that emoji is just another casual feature of a chat app, but Mohd Wassem and Ankit Prasad, co-founders of Bobble Keyboard app are creating a succesful business out of it.

You may think that emoji is just another casual feature of a chat app, but Mohd Wassem and Ankit Prasad, co-founders of Bobble Keyboard app are creating a succesful business out of it. Bobble is a keyboard app that converts selfies into comical stickers. The technology in the app extracts a picture of the face and around 70 facial points from a selfie, and lets users create expressive and personal content with it. “With just one selfie, users get free unlimited personalised stickers and GIFs with their photos, in real time,” says Wassem. The Bobble app can be used on any platform including Snapchat, WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc.

The Delhi-based start-up has partnered with global tech firms like Baidu from China and Foxconn from Taiwan, amongst others. Apple Inc has also integrated Bobble keyboard in its iMessage app in about 155 countries. Bobble is the only app from India to be featured on iOS 10 by its editorial team. It has partnered with Indus OS, the second most popular smartphone operating system (OS) in India with a reach of 6 million handsets currently, and available in 12 major Indian languages. Launched in March 2015, it is now integrating Bobble Keyboard with Garbagebin, the famous comic strip on Facebook. “We are doing similar partnerships with major content creators in India,” says Wassem.

According to company data, 30% of its monthly users use the keyboard on a daily basis. “Around 35% of our daily users use Bobble on an hourly basis,” says Wassem. Each user on an average spends around 2 hours per week on Bobble. “We have partnered with top OEMs to have Bobble Keyboard as a default in handsets. We are working with top content creators in the country to bring their stickers and GIFs on our keyboard; you would also see our keyboard integrated in their apps.”

The start-up is also working towards monetising its inventory. “We have a contextualised inventory and brands are willing to pay twice as much as they pay other platforms. We are aiming to be profitable in the next two years,” says Wassem. To bring in the revenue, the start-up is now building an advertising infrastructure. Bobble has raised two rounds of investment till date.