Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Sunday received its first dedicated international freighter aircraft, an Airbus A330F operated by Hong Kong Air Cargo launching a three-times-a-week service from Hong Kong. The service is expected to add six weekly cargo movements and carry around 60 tonnes of import and export shipments per flight.

Developing Modern Infrastructure

The airport is expected to see 13 international freighter services commence operations as it builds connectivity with key cargo markets.

The Hong Kong service follows NMIA’s first dedicated freighter operation, launched on August 1 by IndiGo Cargo to Sharjah. That flight carried 20 tonnes of goods and will be operated as required. The airport had earlier commenced international passenger operations with an Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi on July 15.

Several international cargo operators have received approvals to operate from NMIA to destinations across Asia, Europe and West Asia. The approved destinations include Hong Kong, Chengdu, Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Amsterdam, Bahrain, Paris and Riyadh.

“With a significant increase in freighter activity expected by the end of August, we are rapidly expanding our international cargo network and strengthening connectivity with key markets across Asia, Europe and West Asia,” a spokesperson for Navi Mumbai International Airport said.

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The airport is developing its cargo infrastructure in line with the National Logistics Policy and Maharashtra Government’s Logistics Policy 2024. Its phased cargo facilities are designed to handle domestic and international freight as well as express and specialised shipments, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, valuables, oversized cargo and dangerous goods.