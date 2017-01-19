Amazon India may expand 2-hr delivery service to essential household goods soon

AmazonNow is a Android app launched in February 2016 in select pin codes of Bengaluru. (Reuters)

Amazon India is set to expand its AmazonNow, a 2-hour service for delivery of essential household goods across top cities in the country, just ahead of completing the service’s first year in operation. The service, which is available only on Android phones, will also be made available on other platforms very soon, a top company official said.

AmazonNow is a Android app launched in February 2016 in select pin codes of Bengaluru. It is currently available in select pin codes of four cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company is now gearing up to expand the service to more pin code areas in these cities as well as extend it to many other cities in the next few months, Saurabh Srivastava, director, category management, FMCG, Amazon India told FE.

“AmazonNow app has witnessed an amazing uptake by customers in Bengaluru and this overwhelming response prompted us to expand the offering to other cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai in the last few months. We now cover at least 80% of customer demand in each city,” he said.

He said sellers listed on AmazonNow platform are offering up to 700 deals at any point in time. “We will be expanding our reach to service more pin codes in the next few months. We will always continue to innovate on customers’ behalf to constantly enhance their shopping experience,” Srivastava said.

Amazon launched the AmazonNow app on Android smartphone platform in February 2016 and in less than one year it has expanded its reach to top four cities in the country. In December last year, it officially made available the 2-hour service in Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides Android app, Amazon said it will be made available for other platforms such as iOS very soon. “As a customer obsessed company, we are constantly working customer backwards and innovating on their behalf to enrich their shopping experience,” he said.

AmazonNow presently offers free delivery for items above R350 and below that it charges R29 for scheduled delivery and R49 for Express Delivery.

Amazon is offering over 5,000 everyday essential goods including fresh fruits, vegetables as well as frozen foot items from local stores.