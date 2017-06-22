Yogi Adityanath government makes big move, says urban BPL families to get free electricity connection under Power For All scheme

UP Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma in a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday announced that under the Power For All scheme all the urban BPL families will get free electricity connection. (PTI)

A big decision has been taken at a Cabinet meet by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government. UP Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma in a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday announced that under the Power For All scheme all the urban BPL families will get free electricity connection. Earlier, in the month of April, in a big leap towards ensuring regular electricity to all, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre had entered into a pact to provide 24 hours power supply to district headquarters, 20 hours to tehsil headquarters and 18 hours to all villages in the state.

The ‘Power for All’ pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power Piyush Goyal at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the UP Chief Minister. While stressing that his government has ‘fulfilled its promise, Adityanath said the goal is to ensure 24-hour power to all by November 2018, even as Goyal held that continuous electricity supply will help the state in industrialisation and job creation.

“In a democracy, if someone is really a VIP or a VVIP, it is the common man. Keeping this thinking of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we decided to ensure power to all in the state,” Adityanath had said.

“Today we have started to fulfil our promise and make it reality. Now onwards, every district headquarters will get 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, whereas tehsil headquarters will get 20 hours supply daily and all villages will get 18 hours of power,” he said, adding, “Our goal is to ensure 24 hour power to all by November 2018.”The state government has also vowed to ensure curbing power theft by installing smart meters.