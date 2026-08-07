Canada‘s post-graduation work permit (PGWP) dispute involving hundreds of international students has become more than a protest over rejected applications. Immigration experts say this tells a major lesson, students can no longer assume that studying abroad automatically leads to a work permit or permanent residency, as immigration policies can change while they are still in college.

According to immigration attorneys Gnanamookan Senthurjothi and Veena Vijay Ananth, founders of The Visa Code, the situation results from Canada’s international education system expanding much faster than the policies designed to support it.

“For years, Canada marketed a near-guaranteed pathway from study permit to work permit to permanent residency, and international students planned their futures around that expectation. But recent changes, including tighter PGWP eligibility and intake caps, have disrupted that pathway, leaving many students who invested heavily in their education without the outcome they expected,” Gnanamookan Senthurjothi told FinancialExpress.com.

Veena Vijay Ananth added that the takeaway for Indian students is not to avoid Canada altogether but to recognise that immigration policies are constantly evolving. “Rather than depending on a single country’s permanent residency pathway, students should focus on building skills that remain valuable regardless of policy changes,” she said.

They also said the episode highlights the need for India to create stronger opportunities at home so overseas education becomes a choice rather than a necessity.

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Why are students protesting?

The comments come as hundreds of international students, many of them from Punjab, continue protesting in Calgary, Alberta. Some students have also launched a hunger strike after their applications for post-graduation work permits were rejected.

The students had enrolled in programmes linked to Portage College in Alberta but delivered through partner institutions in Calgary and Edmonton. They say they paid around CAD 32,000 (about Rs 20 lakh) for two-year programmes believing they would qualify for a PGWP after graduation.

Instead, many found that their courses were being treated as non-credit programmes, making them ineligible for the work permit.

Why is the issue causing concern?

The dispute has drawn attention because Canada remains one of the top destinations for Indian students, particularly those from Punjab, where families often spend significant amounts on overseas education.

Many affected students argue they completed their studies based on the understanding that they would be eligible to work in Canada after graduation. Some have also questioned why students from similar programmes or even the same batches reportedly received PGWPs while others were denied.

The uncertainty has left many graduates without the work opportunities they had planned for and has raised questions about how immigration rules are being interpreted.

What have authorities said?

Canadian immigration authorities have maintained that PGWP applicants must meet the eligibility requirements in force at the time of their application. The case has also highlighted the importance of ensuring that both educational programmes and immigration conditions meet Canada’s eligibility criteria.

The issue has also reached India. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh told the Punjab Assembly that around 1,500 international students, most of them Punjabis, have been affected by the permit refusals. He said the Punjab government is making efforts to protect the students’ interests and expressed concern over the reported rejections.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.