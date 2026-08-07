By Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, and Founder, Marico Innovation Foundation

Over the past decade, India’s business ecosystem has experienced a massive shift. We have built digital infrastructure, scaled consumer platforms, and adapted global business models to local needs with exceptional speed. This initial wave delivered convenience to millions while proving the depth of the domestic market. However, as we look towards our next phase of economic growth, we have an opportunity to build on what has brought us this far and shape India’s path to global leadership.

For too long, our startup narrative has focused on quick digital conveniences and domestic apps — essentially innovating India for India. While that initial phase proved our ecosystem’s agility, convenience alone won’t build long-term economic power. To command true global influence, we must move past pilots and incremental tweaks to master the science of scale. The game-changer is building in India for the world — creating our own IP, mastering deep tech, and tackling complex global challenges with relentless industrial discipline.

The biggest opportunities on the horizon sit right where urgent national priorities meet massive global demands.

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Circular economy and plastic alternatives: Sustainability is no longer a corporate side project but a core economic driver. Among the most urgent frontiers is plastic waste management and circular materials. Rising consumption patterns demand a fast, decisive pivot towards alternative biopolymers, advanced recycling technologies, and closed-loop manufacturing systems. Innovators developing bio-based synthetics, compostable packaging, and scalable waste-to-resource models are positioned not only to address a key environmental issue, but also lead a massive global market.

Deep tech and hard engineering: True tech independence takes more than great software; it means mastering physical engineering and deep tech. We have to push boundaries in AI, quantum computing, robotics, and chip design. While code and platforms gave us early momentum, long-term resilience depends on owning the underlying hardware and hard sciences. India has an incredible pool of technical talent. By directing it towards high-barrier research and original IP, Indian founders have the power to set global standards instead of just building on top of someone else’s foundation.

Agri-tech and climate-resilient systems: Agriculture remains a vital pillar of our economy, yet it faces mounting pressures from climate volatility, fragmented supply chains, and resource depletion. The next frontier lies in precision farming, climate-resilient crop genetics, sensor-driven soil health monitoring, and advanced post-harvest preservation. Solutions engineered to improve yield and income for smallholder farmers in India have direct application across developing nations, opening large international markets.

Inclusive healthcare and med-tech: Delivering world-class healthcare to everyone isn’t just a moral obligation but a market opportunity. The future lies in combining tech with healthcare to deliver better diagnostics, preventive care, and treatment. By building medical devices and platforms that cut costs without sacrificing outcomes, Indian entrepreneurs are positioned to lead a global shift in care delivery.

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Unlocking these ambitious frontiers requires far more than funding; it calls for us to rewrite our fundamental culture across our corporate, academic, and investment ecosystems. While India has surged into the top 40 in World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index, our total research expenditure sits at under 1% of GDP, far behind leading global innovation hubs.

True innovation cannot thrive on quick wins — it takes patient capital, strong industry-academia partnerships, and the confidence to support bold ideas that may take years to pay off. The global economy is entering an era where real ownership of technology will separate market leaders from consumers. If our entrepreneurs pair our practical engineering skills with serious scientific discipline, India will not just follow global trends — it will set them. The next innovation frontier is open, and it is time for India to build for the world.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.