Yoga doesn’t belong to any religion, it is for fitness: Dinesh Sharma

The people are trying to create various kinds of misunderstanding on this issue. Yoga doesn’t belong to any religion

In the latest development in Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that

“Yoga will be made a part of the physical fitness program, which is compulsory in the secondary school education of Uttar Pradesh.” Countering all the misconceptions created by the people he said “The people are trying to create various kinds of misunderstanding on this issue. Yoga doesn’t belong to any religion. This is just an initiative to keep everyone fit,” as reported by ANI.

Apart from the schools, yoga will also be made compulsory in the government institutions including colleges. Though there no compulsion on the private colleges. While talking to ANI he said,”as far as private institutions are concerned, they can follow it if they want to.”

Earlier in the week, in a meeting with officials from different education departments including departments of basic education, secondary education, higher education, commercial education and technical education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that Rani Laxmibai self-defense programme for girl students and Yoga training programme should be made compulsory. Apart from this, CM had also made a decision regarding the education system and reported activities of cheating during the examinations. Chief Minister has also passed a directive asking to formulate rules for private institutions to stop charging exorbitant fees from the students. Another major decision was about the private tuition. The CM also stressed on the implementation of having a common syllabus in all the state universities. He also laid stress on the quality of education, so that it can help in the employment of the student. The CM ordered that no government teacher should teach at the private coaching centers, if a teacher caught doing so, a strict in the form of filing FIR and even jailing will be taken against them.