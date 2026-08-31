The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the balance work of the four-laning project on the Haridwar-Nagina section of NH-74 in Uttarakhand. The tender, estimated at Rs 60.34 crore excluding GST, covers the completion of specified stretches under the EUP Mitigation Measures project.

The tender was opened on August 28, 2026, while interested contractors can submit their bids until September 17, 2026. The bids will be invited and processed through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract.

Haridwar-Nagina highway project covers two stretches

The proposed work covers the NH-74 sections from Km 13+829 to Km 17+110 and Km 26+077 to Km 27+508. The corresponding design chainages are from Km 13+839 to Km 17+120 and Km 26+078 to Km 27+509.

According to the tender document, the project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through NHAI as part of efforts to develop and strengthen the national highway network.

The selected contractor will have a completion period of one year for the balance four-laning work. The contract will also carry a maintenance period of 10 years.

NHAI tender submission deadline September 17

NHAI has invited bids from eligible contractors for the project under tender reference UKDIV20014/15/2026-O/o GM (Tech). Contractors are required to submit both their technical and financial bids online through the government e-tendering platforms.

The tender document specifies that bids must be submitted by September 17, 2026, up to 11 am IST. The bids received online are scheduled to be opened on September 18 at 11.30 am.

The Rs 60.34 crore estimated project cost is exclusive of GST. The work forms part of the broader Haridwar-Nagina section of the EUP Mitigation Measures on NH-74 and is intended to complete the identified balance portions of the four-laning project in Uttarakhand.