Rail connectivity between West Bengal and Jharkhand is set to get a boost with the planned doubling of the Adra–Sanka–Rukni section in South Eastern Railway’s Adra Division. The addition of a second track is expected to improve train movement, provide greater operational flexibility and help handle rising traffic on the route.

The project is not limited to laying another track. It will also bring new signalling, telecommunication and electrical infrastructure, including a 2×25 kV overhead equipment (OHE) system for electric train operations.

₹147 crore tender floated for the project

To take the work forward, South Eastern Railway recently floated a tender worth around ₹147 crore under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The tender was opened on August 27, 2026, and the deadline for submitting bids is October 9, 2026.

The contractor will have 24 months to complete the package. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) has been fixed at ₹2.94 crore.

Track doubling to include bridges and level crossing works

The main part of the contract involves construction of the additional track. The scope includes earthwork, blanketing, minor bridges, level crossing works and other miscellaneous civil works.

The works will be carried out for 25-tonne Indian Railway Standard loading, providing the required infrastructure for railway operations on the section.

Signalling and electrical works also part of package

The tender also includes indoor and outdoor signalling and telecommunication (S&T) works. These systems will support train movement and improve the operational infrastructure along the doubled section.

Alongside this, the contractor will execute general electrical works and install and commission 2×25 kV OHE for traction and power supply.

Second track to ease operational constraints

Doubling a single-track section gives the railway greater scope to operate trains in both directions without relying on the same track for every movement. It can also make it easier to regulate trains and accommodate additional services as traffic grows.

With civil, signalling and electrification works included together, the Adra–Sanka–Rukni doubling project is expected to strengthen the overall rail infrastructure in this part of Adra Division.