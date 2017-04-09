World’s heaviest woman Eman Ahmad touches her face with own hand, thanks doctor

Eman had arrived in Mumbai’s Saifee hospital on February 12 for surgery to reduce her weight. . (Source: Dr Muffazal Lakdawala)

World’s heaviest woman Eman Ahmad who was brought to Mumbai from Egypt for her treatment is on the path of recovery. Last week she had touched her face with her own hand, following which she blew a kiss to her doctor, a report by Zee News has said. She had arrived in Mumbai’s Saifee hospital on February 12 for surgery to reduce her weight. At the time of her arrival, she was reportedly weighing 500 kg.

Eman was transported from her home in Alexandria to Mumbai in a cargo plane. During her journey a special bed was used to make her more comfortable. The flight was also equipped with everything required in case of an emergency. This is her first trip away from home in last 25 years. At the Mumbai airport, Eman was lifted by a crane from the plane and placed in a mini truck for the hospital. The truck was followed by an ambulance and a police escort till the hospital.

Earlier this month, she underwent her first bariatric surgery at the hospital in a process termed laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy. The procedure consist of reducing the stomach by 75 per cent and leaving behind a narrow “sleeve” of the stomach for digesting food.

“She is now on oral fluids and accepting them well. The future course of action for the medical team working on her will be to correct all her associated medical problems, and to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by ‘The Indian Express’.

Last month, doctors in the hospital had put Eman on a high protein and fibre diet to reduce water retention in her body. Water consisited for 70 to 100 kgs of her total weight. Since arrival, Eman has lost almost 120 kgs due to strict 1200-calorie every day diet which doctors have kept her on.