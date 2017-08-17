Who was Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai? Know about the IndiGo air hostess who died in Kolkata

Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai died after falling from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata. (Source: IE image)

In an unfortunate and shocking event, police found the dead body of an air hostess from Kolkata’s Kestopur area. The air hostess was identified as 23-year-old Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai who allegedly died after falling from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata. The incident took place in the Baguihati police station area. The police have already arrested two people for questioning in connection with the incident. As per the police, Clara was the lead cabin attendant at IndiGo. Born in Meghalaya, Clara was living in Kolkata for 8 years now. She was hosting a party on her friend’s birthday when the incident took place.

Police got to know about the accident through a passerby who noticed Clara’s body at around 4.30 am. As soon the police got the information, it rushed to the spot where they found two of Clara’s friends. A police officer told The Indian Express that both these people looked sleepy and had no clue about the incident when police reached the spot. “It looked like they were sleeping when we came. So far they said they had no clue about the incident until police the police came. They are being questioned,” he said.

Clara’s body has already been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered as well. Santosh Pandey DC (headquarters) Bidhannagar Police said it is being investigated whether it was an accidental case or something else. “An unnatural suo moto case has been registered. We have questioned two people in the case who were inside the flat and claimed to be unaware of the incident. Nothing can be ascertained now, we are probing whether it was accidental or something else,” he added.

Even though there is not much information available about Clara on the internet, one of her friends told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that she was a student of St. John’s High School, and before joining the airline had studied in Lady Keane College of Shillong. “I can’t believe she is no more. Her birthday is next month,” the friend added.