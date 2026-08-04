When you search for a hotel on Booking.com or Expedia, the rate you see has been optimised, benchmarked against competitors and made available across multiple channels through a technology layer most travellers never see. For 33 of the world’s top 40 hotel chains, 4 of the top 5 airlines, the largest car rental companies and virtually every major online travel agency, that technology layer is RateGain Travel Technologies.

RateGain trades at Rs 918. Its 52-week low was Rs 417.10 on August 7, 2025. Its 52-week high was Rs 998.20 on July 15, 2026. The one-year return is 109.11 per cent making it a multibagger. Over three months the return is 52.37 per cent.

The question worth asking is not why it went up 109 per cent. It is what happened between August 2025 and July 2026 that changed the market’s view of this company so completely.

To understand that, it helps to look beyond the headline earnings numbers. FY26 was less about a single quarter of strong financial performance and more about a fundamental change in the company’s strategic positioning. The successful integration of Sojern, the emergence of AI-led products and the return of double-digit organic growth collectively transformed RateGain from a niche travel software provider into a global travel intelligence platform in the eyes of investors.

What RateGain Actually Does

RateGain operates at the intersection of three things every hotel, airline and travel brand needs simultaneously: revenue intelligence, distribution infrastructure and guest marketing. Its platform serves three business segments — DaaS (Data as a Service), Distribution and MarTech and the revenue composition tells you what kind of company this has become.

DaaS provides competitive pricing intelligence, rate parity monitoring, demand analytics and travel intent data to hotels, airlines and car rental companies. Distribution handles the connectivity between hotels and their demand partners — OTAs, GDS systems and direct booking channels. MarTech, now the largest segment at 69.1 per cent of FY26 revenue, handles digital marketing, social media, reputation management and performance campaigns for hotels, destination management organisations and travel brands.

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Across these three segments, RateGain served 13,410 customers in FY26. That number includes approximately 10,000 customers added through the Sojern acquisition, a US-based travel marketing technology company that RateGain acquired and completed integrating in FY26. The LTV to CAC ratio — a measure of customer lifetime value relative to acquisition cost — stood at 12.8x in FY26. Gross revenue retention was 94.9 per cent, meaning nearly 95 per cent of contracted revenue renewed year on year.

The Sojern Acquisition: What It Actually Changed

The single most important event in RateGain’s FY26 was not a product launch or a new customer win. It was the completion of the Sojern acquisition and the creation of what management describes on the earnings call as the world’s largest single source of travel intent data.

Sojern brought two things that RateGain did not previously have at scale: direct access to traveller behaviour data across 320 data partnerships and 1.5 billion travel graph IDs, and performance marketing infrastructure serving hotels and destination management organisations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. By unifying Sojern with the previously acquired Adara platform under one brand, RateGain consolidated both the technology and the data assets into a single entity.

The strategic significance is clear in management’s own language from the earnings call. Chairman Bhanu Chopra stated: “We entered fiscal year ’26 as a strong travel technology platform. We are exiting it as the AI-powered operating system for travel revenue growth.” In the nearest competitor comparison, he stated that in the DMO segment the nearest competitor is approximately one-tenth the size of RateGain’s DMO business. In the property marketing business, the second nearest competitor is approximately one-fifth the size.

The Financial Inflection Point

Metric FY24 FY25 FY26 Growth YoY Revenue (Rs crore) 957 1,077 1,824 69.40% Adj. EBITDA (Rs crore) 190 232 358 54.40% Adj. EBITDA Margin 19.80% 21.60% 19.60% — Adj. PAT (Rs crore) 145 209 250 19.60% Free Cash Flow (Rs crore) 148 230 230 — Source: Screener.in

While the headline revenue growth from Rs 1,077 crore in FY25 to Rs 1,824 crore in FY26 was largely driven by the consolidation of Sojern, the more important takeaway was the recovery in the underlying business.

Excluding the acquisition, RateGain’s organic revenue grew 19.3 per cent year-on-year in Q4 FY26 to an all-time high of Rs 311 crore. This is significant because management had consistently guided for a return to double-digit organic growth by the end of FY26 and successfully delivered on that commitment.

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The quarterly trajectory shows the acceleration clearly.

Quarter Revenue (Rs crore) OPM Adj. PAT (Rs crore) Q4 FY25 261 23% 55 Q1 FY26 273 18% 47 Q2 FY26 295 18% 51 Q3 FY26 540 16% 61 Q4 FY26 716 21% 91 Source: Screener.in

Q3 FY26 was the first full quarter of Sojern revenue consolidation — hence the jump from Rs 295 crore to Rs 540 crore. Q4 FY26 at Rs 716 crore is the highest quarterly revenue in company history, growing 174.5 per cent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was Rs 167.9 crore at a margin of 23.5 per cent. The sequential margin improvement from Q3’s 16.1 per cent to Q4’s 23.5 per cent reflects integration cost synergies beginning to flow through — annualised cost synergies from the Sojern integration reached USD 15 million by Q4, ahead of the USD 12 million guided previously.

Free cash flow for FY26 was Rs 230 crore. Management guided free cash flow to EBITDA conversion above 75 per cent in FY27. This is a software and data business generating real cash — not just accounting profits.

The AI Layer That Justifies the Premium

The market is no longer valuing RateGain as a traditional travel technology company. Instead, it is increasingly being viewed as an AI-enabled travel commerce platform where data, automation and distribution reinforce one another. That distinction helps explain why investors have been willing to assign a premium valuation despite the temporary impact of acquisition-related costs and integration expenses. More importantly, the AI narrative is supported by commercial products already being deployed across customers rather than by future promises.

UNO VIVA is an AI voice agent handling hotel reservations across 30+ languages, available 24/7. Hotels using VIVA report up to 40 per cent increase in revenue capture from voice inquiries. AI Concierge, deployed across Red Roof’s 700+ properties in the US, delivers up to 300 per cent improvement in ancillary revenue and 75 per cent improvement in guest satisfaction metrics per the investor presentation.

Agentic ARI is a next-generation rate and inventory update engine that autonomously prioritises which updates to process based on booking urgency and commercial impact. Hotels and OTAs using it report 30 to 40 per cent optimisation in ARI traffic — meaning fewer errors, faster rate accuracy and more bookings converting. One large global OTA has expressed interest in piloting the platform to process traffic from other sources, per management’s Q4 call commentary.

RateIQ identifies revenue leakage across distribution channels — invisible listings, missing rate availability, underperforming OTA connections and parity violations — and quantifies the commercial impact of each. This shifts RateGain from a monitoring tool to an active revenue recovery platform.

The travel intent data platform — now at 1.5 billion graph IDs across 320 data partnerships — was demonstrated through the FIFA World Cup 2026 Market Pulse dashboard, a real-time intelligence tool tracking booking signals across all 16 US, Canada and Mexico host cities. Management noted that a single Reuters feature built on RateGain’s World Cup Index was republished 104 times across global outlets. The data asset is beginning to establish media credibility that translates to distribution partnerships and commercial positioning.

FY27 Guidance and the USD 1 Billion Ambition

Management guided FY27 revenue of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,100 crore — implying 65 per cent to 70 per cent growth over FY26 — and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 650 to Rs 700 crore at a 21.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent margin. Organic growth on a combined basis is guided at 12 per cent to 15 per cent in rupee terms and 10 per cent to 12 per cent in dollar terms. Distribution, which had a soft FY26, is expected to return to mid-single-digit growth in FY27. MarTech growth is guided at 12 per cent to 15 per cent consolidated. The long-term ambition stated by management is USD 1 billion in revenue by FY30 to FY31.

On debt, RateGain borrowed to fund the Sojern acquisition. Net debt as of March 2026 is Rs 722 crore — debt to equity of 0.47x with interest coverage of 10.1x. Management stated on the call that with the current free cash flow generation trajectory, the acquisition-related debt will be fully retired by FY28, at which point the company returns to a net cash position.

The Valuation and the Honest Assessment

The market is clearly pricing execution rather than current earnings. At Rs 918, RateGain trades at a P/E of 49.2x against an industry P/E of 23x and its own 3-year median P/E of 44.8x. EV/EBITDA is 29.2x. Price to book is 5.42x against industry PBV of 3.50x. PEG ratio is 1.01. The Piotroski score of 3/9 reflects the current transition period — acquisition debt, amortisation of Sojern purchase price consideration and integration costs are all compressing reported metrics relative to the underlying business quality.

The gap between adjusted and reported earnings largely reflects acquisition accounting rather than deterioration in the underlying business. Deferred earn-out payments linked to the Sojern acquisition temporarily depress reported profitability but are tied to performance milestones rather than operating weakness.

Three risks are worth naming.

The Middle East conflict has directly impacted DMO business — management noted that the region contributes around 4 per cent of the company’s total revenue, while the disruption has resulted in approximately USD 2 million of revenue being deferred. Any escalation would extend that drag. The Sojern integration, while described as ahead of plan, still requires customer migration to the unified platform by end of Q2 FY27 — execution slippage here could compress margins. And the FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,100 crore implies Sojern revenue sustaining at current run rates while organic RateGain continues accelerating — both need to deliver simultaneously.

The 109 per cent one-year return reflects the market correctly identifying that the Sojern acquisition transformed the company from a mid-sized travel technology provider into the largest travel intent data platform globally. That repositioning happened in FY26. The market has already rewarded the transformation. The next phase of returns will depend less on announcing new capabilities and more on proving that those capabilities translate into sustained organic growth, higher margins and stronger free cash flow. If management delivers on FY27 guidance, the current premium valuation could continue to be justified.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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