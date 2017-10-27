Vrindavan, Barsana declared pilgrimage sites by Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government ahead of civic polls

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Vrindavan Nagar Palika Parishad and Barsana Nagar Panchayat in Mathura district as “pavitra tirth sthal” (holy pilgrim place). (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Vrindavan Nagar Palika Parishad and Barsana Nagar Panchayat in Mathura district as “pavitra tirth sthal” (holy pilgrim place), reported PTI. The declaration was made at the eleventh hour as the State Election Commission announced civic polls in three phases from November 22. “Vrindavan area in Mathura is the birth place of Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balram, and is world famous. Barsana is Radha’s birthplace. Lakhs of tourists visit these places to pay obeisance. Keeping in mind their importance and in view of tourism, these are declared as holy pilgrimage places,” an official release issued here said.

The UP government added in its statement that special attention will be paid to these areas for the development of facilities for locals and tourists. Both these Nagar Nigams were recently constituted along with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. After this decision, the newly constituted Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam will also go to polls this time. The civic polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in three phases from November 22, making it the first electoral test for the ruling BJP which stormed to power in the Assembly elections earlier this year with a massive mandate.

“As per the schedule, 24 districts will go to polls on November 22, 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29,” State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal was quoted saying by PTI. Counting of votes polled for 16 nagar nigam, 198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayat will be done on December one,” he said.

This year, a total of 3.32 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballots at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations. In the first phase of the polls, 24 districts in which 230 local bodies, spread over 4,095 wards, will vote while the second phase will cover 25 districts having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards. In the third and last phases, 26 districts will go to polls in which there are 233 local bodies spread over 4,299 wards.