Venkaiah Naidu out with his first acronym after winning vice presidential election; here is his full form for India

The ruling NDA candidate and Vice President elect Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday addressed a gathering in Bengaluru. While speaking during the event, Naidu coined a new full form for India. “India stands for I-integrated, N-national, D-development, I-impacting, A- all citizens equally,” Naidu said who is known for his acronyms. Naidu had visited Bengaluru a day after bagging the Vice Presidential post by defeating joint Opposition candidate and former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi by a huge margin. Naidu secured a total of 516 votes as against Opposition candidate Gandhi’s 244. It was the highest win margin by any Vice Presidential candidate in past 30 years.

Naidu, who is all set to preside as the ex-officio chairperson in Rajya Sabha, yesterday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the party for their support. “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice-presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” Indian Express quoted Naidu saying soon after his historic victory.

The former Union minister will be administered the oath of office by the new President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function which is scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 11.

Naidu replaces the incumbent VP Hamid Ansari, whose term ends on August 10. Minutes after the announcement of results, PM Modi took to Twitter and wished Naidu a “fruitful and motivating tenure”. He also said that he is confident Naidu would serve the nation as a diligent and dedicated vice-president and will be committed to the goal of nation building. Later, both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah visited Naidu’s residence to congratulate him in person.