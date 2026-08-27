You may have EPF, NPS and three or four mutual funds and still not be as diversified as you think. In fact, you could be taking a much bigger bet on equities than you realise. Or you could have the opposite problem, too much of your money sitting in fixed income investments, leaving your long term portfolio with limited growth potential.

The problem is that investors often count the number of products they own rather than looking at what is actually sitting inside those products. Having money spread across EPF, NPS and mutual funds may look diversified on paper, but the real diversification depends on how much of your overall portfolio is in equity, debt and other assets.

This becomes even more important now that NPS can offer up to 100% equity exposure under the applicable investment choices. An investor who already has an equity heavy NPS allocation and also holds large cap, flexi cap or index funds may unknowingly be making the same equity bet through different routes.

So, if you have EPF, NPS and mutual funds, are you actually diversified? Or are you simply holding different products that are doing similar jobs?

Three products, but what do they actually do?

The first step is to stop looking at EPF, NPS and mutual funds as three separate boxes and instead understand their role in your overall portfolio.

EPF is primarily a fixed income retirement product. For most salaried investors, it can be treated as part of the debt allocation of the portfolio. It provides stability and is designed with retirement savings in mind.

NPS is different because it can invest across equity, corporate bonds and government securities, depending on the investment choice and allocation selected by the investor. This means NPS can be relatively conservative or have a much larger equity component.

Mutual funds are the most flexible of the three. An investor can use equity mutual funds for long term growth, debt funds for fixed income exposure, or hybrid funds for a mix of the two.

This distinction matters because an investor may say, “I have EPF, NPS and mutual funds,” without realising that the actual portfolio could be, say, 70 to 80% equity and 20 to 30% debt.

The number of products does not tell you the risk. The underlying investments do.

The NPS and mutual fund overlap can be bigger than you think

Here is what this can look like in practice for two very different investors.

Product Amount Typical asset class Effective exposure Investor 1 (35 years old, equity heavy NPS) EPF Rs 10 lakh Fixed income Debt NPS Rs 8 lakh Equity heavy allocation Mostly equity Equity mutual funds Rs 12 lakh Equity Equity Total Rs 30 lakh Substantial equity concentration despite 3 products Investor 2 (conservative NPS) EPF Rs 15 lakh Fixed income Debt NPS Rs 8 lakh Govt securities and corporate bonds Mostly debt Equity mutual funds Rs 5 lakh Equity Equity Total Rs 28 lakh Heavily debt skewed, may lag inflation long term

(Source: Author’s calculations; illustrative scenarios.)

At first glance, Investor 1 looks reasonably diversified. Three different products, saving for retirement through more than one route. But beneath the surface, a large share of that Rs 30 lakh is exposed to equity once the NPS allocation is factored in, even though it sits across three separate products.

This is why the new flexibility in NPS equity allocation changes the comparison with mutual funds. Earlier, an investor may have viewed NPS as a product that naturally created a mix of equity and debt. But if the chosen NPS allocation is heavily tilted towards equity, it can start looking much more like an equity investment from a portfolio risk perspective.

The important difference is that NPS and an equity mutual fund may have similar market exposure but they do not offer the same flexibility.

Arjun Guha Thakurta, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says investors should look at the underlying investments rather than the number of products they hold.

“Diversification should be assessed based on each underlying investment rather than the number of products,” he says.

That is particularly relevant for investors who have an equity oriented NPS allocation along with several equity mutual funds.

Five mutual funds do not necessarily mean five different bets

There is another trap that investors often miss.

Suppose someone has an equity heavy NPS allocation and also owns a large cap fund, a flexi cap fund, an index fund and another large cap fund from a different fund house. The investor may feel the portfolio is well diversified because there are several funds and fund houses.

But the underlying stocks may tell a different story. Large cap and flexi cap funds can own many of the same large companies. An index fund may also have substantial exposure to those same companies. Add an equity heavy NPS portfolio to this mix and the investor could have a large concentration in the same market leaders.

In other words, changing the fund house does not necessarily change the investment exposure.

“Investors often tend to count products rather than looking at their underlying holdings,” says Guha Thakurta.

This is why investors should look beyond the fund names and check the actual portfolio.

The opposite problem: too much debt

The diversification problem can also work in the opposite direction, as shown by Investor 2 in the table above. A large share of that portfolio effectively sits in fixed income, even though it too is spread across three products.

For someone who is several years away from retirement and has a long investment horizon, such a portfolio may not generate enough growth to beat inflation comfortably over the long term.

This does not mean debt is bad. Debt has an important role in a portfolio. It can provide stability and reduce overall volatility. The issue is whether the investor has the right amount of debt for his or her age, goals, time horizon and risk taking ability.

Guha Thakurta says investors should periodically review their overall equity debt mix instead of treating each investment separately.

“Having a large debt allocation through EPF and again investing in conservative NPS can create substantial debt exposure in the portfolio,” he says.

NPS vs mutual funds: similar equity exposure, very different products

If NPS can provide very high equity exposure, including up to 100% under applicable choices, one obvious question is: why choose NPS over an equity mutual fund for long term wealth creation? The answer is not simply returns. Two investors could have a similar equity allocation through NPS and mutual funds, but their experience can be very different because the products have different rules.

Parameter NPS Equity mutual funds Liquidity Withdrawals and exits are subject to specific conditions and rules Investor can redeem or switch when needed, subject to fund rules and taxes Control Asset allocation choices exist, but within the NPS framework Wide range of strategies to choose from: index, large cap, flexi cap, mid cap and more Tax Tax benefits available on eligible contributions under applicable provisions Taxed as per applicable equity mutual fund capital gains rules Best suited for Retirement focused savers comfortable with a locked in structure Long term wealth creation and goals that may need flexibility

Source: PFRDA, SEBI; applicable rules and provisions as on August 2026.

An investor should not put money into NPS simply because the equity allocation looks attractive. The investor also needs to be comfortable locking away the money within a retirement oriented structure, and to weigh any tax benefit against how freely they may want to access that money later.

Guha Thakurta argues that investors should not ignore this flexibility issue while comparing NPS with mutual funds. He points to the lower control over asset allocation and the withdrawal and liquidity restrictions associated with NPS as factors investors should consider before choosing it for additional retirement savings.

Both an NPS investor and a mutual fund investor taking on equity risk can see a similar decline if markets fall sharply. The real difference shows up later: the mutual fund investor can redeem or switch when a goal comes up, while the NPS investor has to operate within the withdrawal and exit framework applicable to NPS. So the question is not simply which product can deliver equity returns, but how much control you want over your money.

So, how much should you put into equity mutual funds if you already have EPF and NPS?

There is no single answer because the right allocation depends on age, financial goals, investment horizon and risk profile. But the starting point should be your total portfolio, not the amount sitting in one product.

First, treat your EPF as part of your overall debt allocation. Then calculate how much equity you already have through NPS, mutual funds and any direct stocks. For example, someone who has a high equity allocation in NPS may not need to aggressively add several equity mutual funds just because they want to “diversify”. On the other hand, someone with EPF and a conservative NPS allocation may have a very different portfolio and may need a larger equity allocation for long term growth.

Guha Thakurta suggests that investors who already have EPF can consider it as part of the debt allocation and build the equity component separately through equity mutual funds. For a long term portfolio, he suggests an illustrative 80:20 equity debt mix, depending on the investor’s circumstances. The important point is not to blindly follow an 80:20 formula. The allocation needs to fit the investor.

A simple portfolio check can reveal the problem

Before adding another investment, investors should ask five questions:

How much of my total money is in equity? Include equity exposure through NPS, mutual funds and direct stocks. How much is in debt? Include EPF, the debt component of NPS, fixed deposits and debt mutual funds. Am I holding similar funds? Check whether different mutual funds have similar top holdings, sectors and market cap exposure. Why am I holding each product? EPF may be the retirement debt component. NPS may be for retirement. Mutual funds may be for long term wealth creation or specific goals. Do I need liquidity? This becomes particularly important when choosing between NPS and mutual funds.

The goal is not to eliminate one product from the portfolio. It is to make sure every product has a clear job.

The bottom line

EPF, NPS and mutual funds can work well together. The problem starts when investors assume that three products automatically mean diversification.

An investor with EPF, high equity NPS and multiple equity mutual funds could be taking a much larger equity bet than expected. Another investor with EPF and conservative NPS could end up with too much money in fixed income.

EPF can provide the debt anchor. NPS can be a retirement focused investment with a mix of equity and fixed income, including high equity exposure under applicable choices. Mutual funds can provide greater flexibility for long term wealth creation and other financial goals.

The right portfolio, therefore, is not the one with the most products. It is the one where asset allocation, liquidity, risk and investment goals all fit together.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, tax or financial advice. The suitability of EPF, NPS or mutual funds depends on an individual’s financial goals, risk profile, investment horizon and tax situation. Investors should evaluate their circumstances and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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