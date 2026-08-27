India’s semiconductor story is moving beyond chip factories. The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has already set the foundation for domestic chip manufacturing and packaging. With ISM 2.0, the focus is widening to equipment , materials and other parts of the semiconductor supply chain. This matters for chemical companies.

Every semiconductor requires specialised chemicals at multiple stages of manufacturing. According to Aether Industries’ management , India’s semiconductor and electronics market is expected to double from roughly $50 billion today to $110 billion (around ₹10 lakh crore) by 2030. This growth could drive demand for specialised semiconductor chemicals.

The opportunity, however, is not only about supplying chemicals. Semiconductor manufacturers require high-purity products, consistent quality and rigorous customer validation. This creates a high entry barrier. But this also gives established chemical companies an opportunity to build a new growth engine.

This article examines three Indian chemical companies diversifying into semiconductor chemicals .

#1 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemical: Crafting high-purity foundations for microchips.

Tatva Chintan Pharma manufactures niche, green speciality chemicals like structure-directing agents and phase-transfer catalysts. The company serves global pharmaceutical , agrochemical, energy storage , and automotive emission control industries.

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Entering the High-Purity Semiconductor Supply Chain

In the semiconductor sector, Tatva Chintan Pharma focuses on developing high-purity speciality chemicals for three distinct applications.

Key starting raw material for manufacturing semiconductors (which requires meeting the most stringent and rigorous specifications). Etching agent for printed circuit boards (PCBs). Cleaning agent for circuits.

During Q1FY27, the company achieved a milestone by delivering its first plant-scale batch (a few tons) of semiconductor material to a customer. The customer approved this first batch for use as a key starting block, meeting its most important specification criteria.

Tatva Chintan does not sell directly to semiconductor manufacturers or fabrication plants. Instead, the company supplies its materials to multinational companies, which then package the chemicals and supply them directly to semiconductor manufacturers.

The 2028 Validation Horizon

Changing chemical suppliers in the semiconductor industry is difficult and requires extensive validation. The company will need to conduct at least three to four additional plant-scale trials over the next two years to demonstrate consistency in quality and delivery. Only after successful validation can it secure large-scale business.

Due to these long validation cycles, Tatva Chintan expects no significant commercialisation or significant volume sales before December 2028. Beyond the semiconductor business, Tatva Chintan’s business has four well-established business verticals. Together, these segments generated operating revenue of ₹167.1 crore in Q1 FY27, up 43% from the previous year.

Core Verticals Drive 43% Q1 Growth

This includes structure directing agents (34% of Q1FY27 revenue), pharma and agrochemical intermediaries (35%), phase transfer catalysts (26%), electrolyte salts and solutions (ESS) (4%) and others (1%). The ESS vertical manufactures electrolyte salts used in supercapacitor (ultra-capacitor) batteries for electric vehicles , renewable energy , etc.

Tatva Chintan Share Price

#2 Anupam Rasayan: Fast-tracking global semiconductor supply integration.

Anupam Rasayan manufactures life science-related specialty chemicals and is expanding into the semiconductor and electronics sectors . To this end, the acquisition of US-based Jayhawk Fine Chemicals is a key pillar of Anupam Rasayan’s semiconductor strategy. It gives the company an established entry into the semiconductor supply chain.

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Fast-Tracking the Silicon Entry

The acquisition of Jayhawk immediately advances Anupam’s strategy by 5-7 years. Jayhawk adds aromatic dianhydrides (both fluorinated and non-fluorinated) and polyimide intermediates to Anupam’s portfolio. These polymers are key materials used in chip packaging, flexible circuits, and advanced displays.

It also manufactures niche molecules designed specifically for the electronics ecosystem. These materials are used in semiconductor processing and display chemicals. Jayhawk has long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers worldwide.

In 2024, Jayhawk generated 65% of its revenue from the Performance Material segment. This segment serves the semiconductor, defence , energy and infrastructure, and polymers. In Q1FY27, Jayhawk contributed 20-22% (₹145 crore) to Anupam’s consolidated revenue, with margins of 19-20% and net profit of ₹9 crore.

Building the Integrated Supply Chain

Simultaneously, Anupam’s business in India is currently seeking commercial validation for its semiconductor-focused products. Anupam has designed a fully integrated supply chain that spans raw materials to high-purity end applications. The acquisition of Tanfac gave it access to key starting raw materials like hydrofluoric acid and potassium fluoride.

Raw materials sourced from both Tanfac and Anupam could support Jayhawk’s US facility. Anupam itself is the first company in the world to commercialise ethyl trifluoroacetate (ETFA) using continuous flow chemistry.

ETFA molecules serve as key intermediates in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and especially in the electronics and semiconductor sectors. ETFA also improves purity, enhances safety and is environmentally friendly. Anupam also aims to cross-sell its complementary portfolio to Jayhawk’s existing semiconductor and electronics customer network.

The ₹4,000-Crore Consolidation Roadmap

Anupam started FY27 on a strong note, driven primarily by Jayhawk’s consolidation. Revenue grew 35% year-on-year to ₹655 crore in Q1FY27. EBITDA increased 35% to ₹174.9 crore, in line with the top-line growth, while margins stayed flat at 26%. Net profit grew just 6% to ₹51.2 crore due to non-cash depreciation charges.

Looking ahead, once all acquisitions are consolidated, the consolidated entity’s pro-forma revenue could exceed ₹4,000 crore. This includes ₹1,676 crore from Anupam Standalone, Tanfac Industries (₹711 crore), Jayhawk (₹722 crore), and Bliss GVS (₹927 crore). EBITDA is expected to be ₹834 crore.

Anupam Rasayan Share Price

#3 Aether Industries: High-value chemistry powering next-gen hardware.

Aether Industries manufactures the specialty chemical building blocks that allow high-speed hardware to operate without signal loss or overheating. To do this, hardware manufacturers rely on low-dielectric materials, resins, and coupling agents.

The Chemistry Behind High-Speed Hardware

These materials allow high-frequency signals to pass through with almost no signal loss. Aether develops the monomers and coupling agents that serve as the raw building blocks for Silane Coupling Agents and PPE-type resins.

Silane Coupling Agents are glues that bond and toughen the glass fibre and resin layers of high-speed circuit boards. PPE-Type Resins are heat-resistant resins used in copper-clad laminates inside Artificial Intelligence servers and 5G base stations. They keep the hardware cool and maintain signal integrity.

$50/Kg Niche: Panoli Expansion Plan

Unlike most Indian companies in the semiconductor sector, Aether is focusing on capital-light, low-volume, and high-value molecules. Management estimates a premium average price of US$50 per kilogram.

Aether is the first and only manufacturer in India making these specific molecules. It has already completed customer sample qualifications. It is actively delivering smaller commercial orders to clients in Japan. The main commercial manufacturing block is coming to its new Magnum site (Site 5) in Panoli.

This stream will have a monthly capacity of 45 tons and is targeted to go online by Q3FY27. Aether expects the capacity to grow 3X by 2030. Management has also applied to participate in India’s Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Contract Manufacturing Drives 31.5% Margin

Aether’s revenue grew 27% year-on-year to ₹326.6 crore in Q1FY27. This was driven by 75% growth in contract and exclusive manufacturing and 20% growth in contract research and manufacturing services. These two high-margin verticals accounted for 60% of the company’s revenue in the quarter. EBITDA increased 31% to ₹102.8 crore, while margins expanded to 31.5%. Net profit grew 33% to ₹62.7 crore.

Aether Industries Share Price

Here is a summary of the financials of the three companies:-

Particulars Tatva Chintan Anumpam Rasayan Aether Industries Q1FY27 Revenue ₹167.1 ₹655.0 ₹326.6 YoY Growth 43% 35% 27% EBITDA (Margin) 32.3 (19.0%) 174.9 (26%) 102.8 (31.5%) Net Profit 16.0 51.2 62.7 YoY Growth 140% 6% 33%

All three companies delivered strong revenue growth in Q1FY27. Net profit growth was also good for Tatva and Ather, while depreciation charges impacted Anupam’s profit. Aether also stands out for its higher EBITDA margins, while Anupam has the largest revenue base among the three.

Their semiconductor opportunities are at different stages. Tatva Chintan is still in the validation phase, Anupam Rasayan has gained a foothold through Jayhawk, while Aether is moving closer to commercial production.

Evaluating Capital Efficiency: Premium Valuations vs Industry Medians

Aether Industries boasts a strong Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE), followed by Anupam and Tatva. However, all three companies currently report return ratios below the industry median.

On the valuation front, all three are trading at a premium to the industry median. Based on their 3-year historical median, Tata Chintan and Anupam are trading at a discount, while Aether is trading at a premium.

Peer Comparison (X)

Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company Company 3Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Tatva Chintan 70.7 92.2 7.1 5.5 Anupam Rasayan 82.7 85.2 7.4 5.5 Aether Industries 90.3 83.9 11.9 9.7 Industry 28.7 13.6 10.9 Source: Screener.in (As of 26th August 2026)

India’s push into semiconductor chemicals opens up a massive opportunity, but it won’t yield quick wins. Aether, Anupam Rasayan, and Tatva Chintan are making early moves by targeting high-value niches and locking down global supply chains. That said, meaningful revenue likely won’t kick in soon.

Meanwhile, it would be worth keeping these on your watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely accepted source of information only when the data were unavailable.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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