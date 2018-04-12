Unnao rape case Live updates: FIR registered against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, CBI set to take over probe

Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape case LIVE Updates: Facing all-round ire over the gangrape of a Dalit girl and the recent death of her father in police custody, Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday made a midnight visit to SSP Deepak Kumar’s office in Lucknow with his supporters triggering speculation that he may surrender. When confronted by mediapersons, Sengar said that he had come to inquire whether his name has appeared in any of the FIRs. When he came out of the SSP office, Sengar and his aides got into a scuffle with reporters. Taunting reports, Sengar said that he will go wherever you (media) says. “Let’s go sit in your channel office,” Sengar, who showed up at the SSP office at around 11:45 pm, said in a bid to assert that he wasn’t on the run.

Sengar is an accused in the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl and later forcing her father to withdraw the case. Reports have claimed that when the victim’s father refused to comply, he was picked up by the police. Later, Sengar’s brother and his aides allegedly thrashed him brutally in police custody. He succumbed to his injuries later.

Live updates:

8:32 am: An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Police SO Rajesh Singh confirmed the development.

# Outside the SSP office, Sengar lashed out at the media for calling him an absconder. He said that he is innocent. Sengar said that he will abide by the law. He said that there is no FIR or warrant issued against him. He said that he will be available for questioning whenever required. His brother-in-law Shailesh Singh said that Sengar couldn’t meet the SSP but he told the inspector that he will turn up before police whenever asked to do so.

WATCH: Scuffle between media persons and supporters of Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger outside SSP office in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/jxJevmRmj4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

# The midnight drama unfolded hours after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Lucknow Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna submitted its report to the government. The SIT team had in the afternoon visited the victim’s Makhi village. The content of the report is yet not known but reports say that the SIT has held Sengar guilty of conspiracy that led to the death of victim’s father.

8:55 am: The Allahabad High Court had on Wednesday taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter and decided to take up the matter for hearing today. The court had also ordered not to cremate the victim’s father body.