Twitter explodes after Suresh Kalmadi named to IOA post; Twitterati invoke Dawood Ibrahim to Rahul Gandhi, check out the top tweets

In the wake of making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala presidents for life of Indian Olympics Association on Tuesday, many were left dumbstruck with the announcement. As soon as the news of appointing Kalmadi and Chautala broke, social media was flooded with the reactions against the decision. Both of them are facing various charges against them which is not new, but still, the IOA went ahead with the appointment.

On the other hand, Sports Minister Vijay Goel lashed out at the IOA and termed the decision as a serious issue and said it is totally unacceptable. He also said that he will seek a report from IOA in the case. Goel addressed a hurriedly-called press conference at his residence and said, “This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges.” Suresh Kalmadi was the chief of 2010 CWG Organising Committee and was accused of causing a loss of around Rs 100 crore. He was later sacked. Later in 2010, Kalmadi was suspended from Congress Party. Whereas, Chautala was the president of IOA from 2012 to 2014, a tenure which was IOC suspended IOA due to its manipulation of elections.Check out the Twitter reaction:

If we care about Indian sport we should make the govt disband current IOA and reform it. They made Kalmadi as lifetime president. Seriously. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 28, 2016

If Suresh Kalmadi is Indian Olympic Association’s lifetime president then I should be PM of India for next 50 years. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2016

Now Kalmadi is the President of Indian Olympic Assication, I don’t understand why there’s a delay in appointing Rahul Gandhi, Chief of NASA

one thing missing in #Dangal “Kalmadi”

Suresh Kalmadi is made life president of Indian Olympics Association. This is more surprising than America’s choice of President.

Kalmadi – Life President of IOA

What next?

Salman Khan- Road Safety Ambassador

Ashok Dinda- BCCI President

Sunny Leone- Censor Board Chief

Making #SureshKalmadi life president of Indian Olympic is like making

Hafeez president of peace organisation

Tainted #Suresh Kalmadi made

lifetime IOC PRESIDENT; symbolizing the power of MONEY & MANIPULATIONS in sports???? BLACK DAY for INDIAN SPORTS????

#Suresh Kalmadi was supposed to b in jail #CWG scam

Not an iota of justice in even a single case in scams like Coal 2G CWG which helped Modi

Suresh Kalmadi appointed life president of IOA.

What next? Lord Kejriwal as Chief Justice of India?