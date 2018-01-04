Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Will Muslim Women bill be presented today?

The House, which had met at 3 PM after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Parliament winter session which commenced on December 15, 2017 is set to introduce the cruicial Triple Talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq, was likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. But the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid heated exchanges between opposition and BJP over sending of triple talaq bill to select committee. The House, which had met at 3 PM after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides. The bill, which makes instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha yesterday but the government was willing to envolve consensus before tabling the bill.

Track LIVE upates for Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha:

9:40 am: Everyone wants the bill to not be rushed through. It is a very sensitive issue that should be thoroughly discussed. The Muslim Personal Law Board has objected to it, and Muslim women across the nation are protesting it: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed

9:30 am: “We condemn the statement by Law Minister, that we are raising Bhima Koregaon Violence issue to stall Triple Talaq Bill. We have been raising the issue of Dalit atrocities as this govt is anti-Dalit”: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.

9:13 am: “There are certain provisions in the bill that could harm families. This is what [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji wants. It is the mentality of Modi ji and ‘Sangh parivar’, because of which there have been efforts to insult Muslim community”, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad told ANI.

9:01 am: On January 2, sources in the two parties, Trinamool Congress and Left parties said that they would press for referring the triple talaq bill to a select committee when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

8:52 am: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley had accused the Congress of “double standards” in its stand on the triple talaq bill, saying it was trying to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party, the Union finance minister also said the government wanted a debate on the bill, which criminalises instant talaq, and its passage with a consensus like the GST bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

8:51 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as several members sought to raise Bhima Koregaon violence issue.

8:38 am: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) thanked those parties in the Rajya Sabha that pressed for sending the bill against triple talaq to a select committee and hoped that they will stick to their stand.

8:28 am: Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.