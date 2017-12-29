Tiger found dead on Nagpur-Amravati highway in Maharashtra

A tiger was today found dead on the Bazaargaon stretch of the Nagpur-Amravati national highway with forest officials claiming that the animal might have been hit by a vehicle. “The tiger seems to have died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle between 7.15 pm and 7:30 pm while crossing the highway (national highway no 6),” said Deputy Conservator of Forests G Mallikarjun.

The official added that the spot where the tiger was run over is part of the Kalmeshwar territorial range.

The process to identify the tiger has begun and a postmortem would be conducted tomorrow as per guidelines laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he informed.

Another senior official told PTI that the tiger found dead was, most probably, a dominant male from the Bor Tiger Reserve called tiger BRT-1.