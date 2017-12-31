Superstar Rajnikanth to finally unravel his political plans, to make big announcement today

Today superstar Rajnikanth is set to announce his political plans which can prove to be very crucial for the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

Rajnikanth is finally going to unravel the suspense around his political plan as he is set to make a crucial announcement today about his future plans. Today superstar Rajnikanth is set to announce his political plans which can prove to be very crucial for the political scenario in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the Tamil Nadu capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end.”I am not new to politics. I’m there since 1996. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31,” he had said. There have been widespread speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had also said it was her husband’s decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes.

According to NDV report, posters have come up in Chennai that says that if Rajnikanth sets his foot in politics, he will be the next chief minister. Rajnikanth made sure he keeps the suspense alive by confessing that he skeptic about entering politics because it has its own difficulties. But he also mentioned that if he plunges, he ought to win the war. The death of Jayalalithaa in December last year is seen to have left a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, especially the ruling AIADMK, and left the field wide open for new faces. The RK Nagar bypolls earlier this week where the ruling AIADMK failed to retain Jayalalithaa’s seat and lost it to TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of VK Sasikala.

Rajnikanth is noles of a demigod for his group of followers and for months the superstar, whose fans call him “Thalaivar” or “Ultimate Boss”, has been cryptic about his plans. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had also said it was her husband’s decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes.Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics. On one hand, where Kamal Haasan has made it clear that “saffron” wasn’t his colour, there has been speculation about Rajinikanth skewing towards the BJP.