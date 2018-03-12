Rajya Sabha polls: Two RJD candidates file nomination papers from Bihar

Candidate of RJD’s ally Congress Akhilesh Singh, a former Union Minister, will also file his nomination on Monday, the last day of filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. (IE)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Manoj Jha and Ashfaque Karim on Monday filed nomination papers for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, to be held on March 23, officials said. Their names were announced by the RJD on Sunday. Manoj Jha, a Professor at Delhi University, is the national spokesperson of RJD and Ashfaque Karim is the Managing Director of the Katihar Medical College and Hospital in Bihar. RJD state President Ram Chander Purve said both Jha and Karim were chosen by party chief Lalu Prasad, currently lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with two fodder scam cases.

Candidate of RJD’s ally Congress Akhilesh Singh, a former Union Minister, will also file his nomination on Monday, the last day of filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidates Vashisht Narain Singh and business tycoon Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as King Mahendra, will also file their nomination papers.