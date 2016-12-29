Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flags off Wi-Fi service at Secunderabad and Hyderabad stations

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu along with Bandaru Dattatreya and K Kavitha flagging off the Wi-Fi service at Secundrabad and Hyderabad railways stations. (ANI)

In a bid to provide more facilities to passengers during their train commutes Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today flagged off free Wi-Fi service at Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations situated in Telangana. The service will enable people to use internet at stations and the facility will be available at 104 stations across the country. Prabhu along with Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and MP K Kavita inaugurated the service via video conferencing from Delhi.

The service will also endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign and his efforts for a cashless economy as you can pay even for two cups of tea at railways station through m-wallets or Paytm. Most of the time people try avoid online payment because of less network or improper internet connectivity at stations but this service will enable them to pay digitally and carry less cash during their commute.

The Internet today has penetrated deep into our lives and has become a ‘necessity’. This very fact prompted railways to take this decision. Now, it will not be so hectic to wait for trains in case there is a change in their schedule, especially in winters when most of the trains arrive or depart beyond their timings duo to bad weather. People can use the internet to check various details including trains schedule while standing in the station.

The free Wi-Fi service at the railway stations was first begun at New Delhi railway station in December 2014 and that time also Prabhu termed the internet a ‘new necessity’ of today’s era.

At the time when every person moves with a smartphone, laptop and tablets you can’t leave them without the internet because in absence of it the use of such gadgets remains almost ‘zero’. Moreover, when the government in itself moving towards a cashless or digital economy it becomes necessary for the people to stay connected with the internet.