Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists trapped in Hakripora village in Kashmir; gunfight underway

Security forces on Tuesday morning called off a search operation in Hakripora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district soon after a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants. According to ANI, gunshots were also heard during the search operations. Army had cordoned off the area and encounter is underway. The security forces launched a massive search operation after inputs about the presence of at least two to three terrorists. According to India Today, LeT chief Abu Dujjana, who has a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, is one of the three terrorists trapped in the village. Another terrorist Arif, who is the LeT commander, has been gunned down by the army. No casualties have been reported so far.

The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered the gunbattle, PTI quoted a police official saying.

