Raksha Bandhan 2017: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Rakhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today wished the nation with his greeting on social media. He took to Twitter to share a post saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan.” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Amit Shah also greeted the nation with his post on the social media platform. He shared a post saying, “Heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan that is dedicated to the Infinite love and affection of brothers and sisters.”

To celebrate the day, local women in Jammu and Kashmir tied rakhi to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at 15000 ft in Ladakh.

PM Narendra Modi’s tweet-

रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। Greetings on Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2017

Earlier in the day Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman claimed that she has been tying Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 years, according to ANI.

