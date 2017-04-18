PM Narendra Modi aims to double income of farmers by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is working towards invigorating the agriculture sector with new technology, so that the income of farmers can be doubled by 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is working towards invigorating the agriculture sector with new technology, so that the income of farmers can be doubled by 2022. Speaking at the launch of projects related to SAUNI Yojana at Botad, the Prime Minister stressed that we all will need to make drip irrigation a key part of our lives, as he also praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his efforts on river water conservation and the Narmada Seva Yatra.

At the launch, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation, Phase-1 (Link 2) of the SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) Yojana. He also laid the Foundation Stone of Phase 2 (Link 2) of the SAUNI Yojana. Earlier, he welcomed Narmada water into the Krishna Sagar Lake by pressing a button and offering flower petals.

Addressing a public meeting, he described water as a holy offering from nature, adding that water is reaching Saurashtra with the blessings of the River Narmada.