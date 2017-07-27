Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony: before BJP alliance JD(U) leader asked for a Sangh Mukt Bharat

Modi had attacked Nitish before the Bihar Assembly polls and said that there was something wrong with his ‘political DNA’. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he resigned from the post and joined the BJP. Modi called this “joining the fight against corruption,” according to the Indian Express. However, in the last four years, BJP and RSS have often been targeted by Nitish, who even called for a ‘Sangh Mukt Bharat’. He had snapped the 17-year old ties between the JD(U) and BJP, the report said. Here are the instances where Nitish had been vocal against the BJP:

1. Nitish Kumar had said that the unity of Opposition was of utmost importance. Talking about Congres vice-president, he said, “Why will they (BJP) set the agenda? Why doesn’t Rahulji set the agenda… Right now, the need of the nation is Opposition unity. The day this Opposition unity comes, you see what happens. There is nothing to fear. Everything will be all right. We should follow our agenda 90 per cent, and should react to the agenda of others only 10 per cent. We should move forward after setting our own agenda with maximum Opposition unity.”

2. In a party rally in Varanasi on May 2016, Nitish went as far to say that a ‘Sangh-Mukt Bharat’ (RSS-free India) and ‘Sharab-Mukt Samaj’ (liquor-free society) was needed, IE reported.

3. In an ‘Advantage Conclave’ in Patna in April last year, Nitish had said, “In the current situation, there will be two axes of power. On the one hand is the BJP, and on the other, everybody will have to join hands. Otherwise, if we remain separate, they (BJP) will create problems for everyone. All will have to come together.”

You may also like to watch

4. While announcing a list of candidates in Patna, after the grand alliance in 2015, he said, “RSS is like the Supreme Court for BJP. BJP talks about development but does the politics of dividing… be it in the name of caste or religion.”

5. Modi had attacked Nitish before the Bihar Assembly polls and said that there was something wrong with his ‘political DNA’. Nitish had called this comment indecent and insulting.

6. Nitish had commented on Modi’s refusal to wear a skullcap offered by a Muslim in a sadbhavana fast in 2011, the report said. Nitish had said, “Sometimes you will have to wear a cap, and sometimes you will have to put tilak.”