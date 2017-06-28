Nitish Kumar led JDU attacks ally Congress, terms relations with BJP natural

JDU asked why the Congress is seemed bent on shortening the life of their grand alliance along with the RJD in Bihar. (PTI)

In a setback to Bihar’s grand alliance (Congress, JDU, RJD), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United on Tuesday attacked its ally Congress over “unfriendly and unwarranted” remarks on the former, PTI reported. The party further asked why the Congress is bent on shortening the life of their grand alliance along with the RJD in Bihar. While defending JD(U)’s decision to support NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind under intense scrutiny, spokesperson KC Tyagi said that his party has “natural” relations with the BJP as it was part of the National Democratic Alliance. However, Tyagi clarified that there was no question of joining the saffron alliance. The senior JD(U) leader slammed Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments on the Bihar chief minister for his support to Kovind. Azad, in a jibe at Kumar, had said that those who have one principle take one decision and those who have many take different decisions, a jibe aimed at Kumar. “Our support to Kovind is an isolated incident. Why are some people bent on making it permanent with such comments and shortening the life of our grand alliance?”

“Azad’s comments are not in good taste. These are unfriendly and unwarranted. We have never made critical remarks against Congress leaders,” was quoted as saying by PTI. However, Tyagi said that his party’s ideological differences with the BJP still remain. “Our relations with the BJP were ‘sahaj’ (natural) but we parted ways due to our ideological differences,” Tyagi said in reply to a question about the growing speculation about the JD(U) coming closer to the BJP.

The leader further asked RJD and Congress to look beyond the July 17 presidential poll. Kumar’s surprise support to Kovind, a decision made out of opposition common agenda, led to flak from the the RJD and the Congress. However, Nitish Kumar has remained adamant over his decision to support Ram Nath Kovind.