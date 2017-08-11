NGT slams AAP government, imposes interim ban on use of plastic bags

NGT imposed an interim ban on the sale and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags which are less than 50 microns.

Noting the degradation of environment due to plastics and other serious damages caused by it to human and animal health, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday imposed an interim ban on the sale and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags which are less than 50 microns. The tribunal also announced that a hefty fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on a person if he/she is found in possession of such plastic or who uses such plastic, PTI reported.

However, NGT clarified this is an interim direction and may be changed after hearing all parties concerned. The green panel also slammed the AAP government for its careless approach in implementing its own 2012 ban and directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other authorities to seize the entire stock of such plastic within one week.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar noted, “We must express dissatisfaction over the way the Delhi government has implemented the direction of the tribunal in preventing and controlling pollution resulting from the indiscriminate use of plastic waste….” The bench added, “There shall be complete prohibition on use of non-compostable plastic bags which are less than 50 microns in entire Delhi for any purpose whatsoever. The city government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee shall ensure that sale, use and storage of such plastic in not allowed at shops or otherwise,” according to PTI.

The bench, also comprising Justice R S Rathore and expert member B S Sajwan, said as plastic gets mixed with wet waste which animals eat, followed by which they are subjected to the diseases and even death. The bench slammed the public authorities, saying they have failed to take appropriate steps in this regard and fulfill their statutory obligations. The tribunal said due to indiscriminate dumping of plastic, the sewer lines get choked and also blocks the free flow of water resulting in flooding of streets in the rainy season.