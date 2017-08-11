Mukesh Pandey, Buxar District Magistrate, commits suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad

Mukesh Pandey, District Magistrate of Buxar in Bihar, today allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train. (Representational image/ Reuters)

Mukesh Pandey, District Magistrate of Buxar in Bihar, today allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI. Shockingly before taking his own life, Pandey had informed his friends through Whatsapp about his intent to commit suicide, ABP news reported. Mukesh Pandey was an IAS officer from 2012-batch, and hailed from Chhapra district of Bihar. He was recently appointed as the top bureaucrat in district Buxar of Bihar.

ABP news also reported that Pandey had informed his friends that he intended to commit suicide by jumping off a building at Janakpuri District Centre in Delhi. However, when Delhi police reached the Janakpuri district centre, he was not found there.

Though the exact reason of his death is still unknown, according to media reports, Pandey came to Delhi citing ill health of one of his relatives. Pandey’s mobile phone was recovered by police from Leela Hotel near Ghaziabad, according to India.com.

Anjani Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary of Bihar said the secretariat is seeking more details from Ghaziabad police about the incident. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is in Delhi, to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Venkaiah Naidu as India’s 13th Vice President tomorrow, is being continuously updated about the alleged suicide.

.