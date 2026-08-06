Every time you swipe your credit card, you earn reward points, but are you using them at the right time?

The answer depends on what you’re buying, how much value each reward point offers, and whether paying with your credit card could unlock additional cashback, discounts, or future rewards.

While many cardholders save their points for years or redeem them for low-value purchases, there are situations where using reward points instead of paying cash can deliver far greater value and help you reduce your overall expenses.

So, should you redeem your accumulated reward points or save them for a bigger purchase?

Are there situations where using cash is actually the smarter option? Here’s what credit cardholders should know about when to use reward points, when to pay in cash, and the common mistakes that could reduce the value of your rewards.

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When should consumers use credit card reward points instead of paying cash?

Consumers should use their credit card reward points instead of cash when points offer a higher conversion value than direct cash payments.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, says if you have 10,000 points, for example, redeeming them for a flight ticket worth Rs 5,000 gives you Rs 0.50 per point. However, redeeming them for statement credit or shopping vouchers might yield only Rs 2,000 (at Rs 0.20 per point). Using your points for the flight saves you Rs 5,000 in cash and delivers 2.5 times more value.

It is best to use points when they reduce the out-of-pocket cost of planned expenses like travel, rather than making unnecessary purchases just to collect rewards.

When to pay using cash instead of reward points?

Cash payments are best suited for routine expenses like house rent, insurance premiums, and utility bills, as these categories typically yield very low point-to-rupee redemption rates.

According to Shetty, if you pay a Rs 10,000 utility bill using points, for example, a bank might value each point at just Rs 0.15, costing you a massive 66,000 points. If you pay cash instead, you can save those 66,000 points for a high-value flight booking where each point is worth Rs 0.50, delivering Rs 33,000 in real value.

How to calculate reward points?

The calculation is simple. First, find the total points earned, and then multiply them by the points’ monetary value at redemption.

For example, if your credit card offers 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent, a purchase of Rs 25,000 will earn you 500 reward points (25,000 divided by 100, multiplied by 2). If each point is worth Rs 0.25 when redeemed for travel, your 500 points have a real value of Rs 125 (500 multiplied by 0.25).

This calculation will help you understand the actual cash-equivalent benefit you receive from your everyday credit card transactions.

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Key factors credit cardholders should keep in mind and mistakes to avoid

As a credit card user, it is essential to understand your card’s earning structure and match it to your routine spending.

Always compare redemption values across travel, vouchers, and cashback, as they differ significantly.

Watch out for hidden costs like convenience fees or taxes on reward bookings, and track expiration dates to redeem points before they lapse.

Most importantly, avoid spending extra money just to accumulate rewards. Responsible credit usage implies letting rewards accumulate naturally on planned expenses and redeeming them strategically.

If you have a small balance, let it build toward a milestone bonus rather than rushing to redeem it on low-value options.

Choosing a card that matches your spending habits and redeeming points strategically can help maximise long-term value.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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