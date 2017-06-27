Modi-Trump meet: First images and video of PM Narendra Modi and President Trump handshake

PM Narendra Modi at the White House, received by President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump. (Image: ANI)

Narendra Modi in US: Prime Minister today met Donald Trump in Washington and both the leaders shared a warm handshake, with the US president pulling the premier close and both sharing a few words before they walked indoors. Standing to the side was First Lady Melania Trump in a yellow dress. They sat down for a photo op in the White House. Both sat on separate seats and gave the photographers quite a long time to take pictures. The chemistry between the two leaders was strong and effective and showed that they were very comfortable in each others company. One significant point that analysts have pointed to see that when Trump went to Israel, he was always seen frowning. here, he is seen smiling.

Watch the video here: