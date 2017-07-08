Mani Shankar Aiyar slams PM Narendra Modi for meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, says he has two faced policy

Aiyar said that if Modi can meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and even the Naga leaders, why is he having a reservation in meeting with Maoists in Bastar. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping during his G20 visit to Hamburg, Germany. Aiyar said that if Modi can meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and even the Naga leaders, why is he having a reservation in meeting with Maoists in Bastar. “If PM is ready to meet Chinese Pres Xi Jinping & Naga leaders, why doesn’t he talk to Geelani in J&K and Maoists in Bastar?” Mani Shankar Aiyar said. He further added, “Why does PM Modi have such a two-faced policy.” However, contrary to Aiyar’s stance, another senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz on Friday said he feels that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a solution to the Kashmir issue irrespective of his background and RSS connections. “I personally think, Hurriyat should be kept in the loop at the time of talks. Tomorrow they may be irrelevant, but today they represent the anger of the Kashmiri youth,” he said. Amid heightened tensions between Indian and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping at his hotel in Hamburg, Germany, Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders were seen shaking hands despite over three-week-long stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Doklam area of Bhutan. In some of the recent editorials, Chinese state daily Global Times and some other media houses had used overtones and warned that Beijing may go to war against New Delhi, or even fuel a separatist movement in the Indian state of Sikkim. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue with China. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, “Why is our Prime Minister silent on China?” The statement came soon after Prime Minister Modi had a conversation with Chinese President Jinping at the BRICS leaders’ informal meeting.