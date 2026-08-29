Where are gold prices headed? The yellow metal has seen some sharp price action lately, pulling back from the 3-month highs it surged to earlier this week. International brokerage house Goldman Sachs predicts that the price of gold may rise to $4,900 per troy ounce by the end of 2026. This implies nearly 8% upside from the current $4,550 levels.

It is important to note that this study was released at least 5 days before US Fed Chief Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole statement on August 28. After Warsh spoke about the risks of rising inflation, the market anticipated higher interest rates ahead. As a result, gold lost its support and fell more than 3% on Friday. It remains to be seen whether the headwinds for gold will continue in the next weeks and months to push it even deeper.

According to Goldman Sachs, the yellow metal is “expected to rise amid strong demand from central banks seeking to diversify their foreign currency reserves,” coupled with the market scaling back expectations of US rate hikes in 2026. The report has based the assessment primarily on gold buying by central banks globally and the impact therein.

Gold rate: Volatile run in 2026 so far

It’s been a rather topsy-turvy year for the gold rate so far. It scaled an all-time high of $5,600/oz on January 29, 2026, and slipped all the way below $4,000 by mid-July. The gold rate has since then rallied nearly 15% from the July lows.

Goldman Sachs expects this upward trajectory in gold prices to continue for the rest of 2026.

Gold rate today: Central bank buying a crucial factor

The brokerage house pointed out that gold buying by Central Bank is one of the main factors supporting prices. Central banks globally “have been diversifying their holdings using gold, which is considered less likely to be frozen than reserves held in foreign currencies,” they added.

According to Goldman, this demand for gold from central banks is a “key structural positive.” This buying rate has increased since 2022, especially after the G7 countries decided to freeze the Russian Central Bank’s assets in Europe after the country invaded Ukraine.

According to Lina Thomas, senior commodities analyst in Goldman Sachs Research, and Daan Struyven, co-head of Global Commodities Research, this will support a multi-year uptrend in the gold rate. “We continue to see elevated central bank gold accumulation as a multi-year trend, as central banks diversify their reserves to hedge geopolitical and financial risks, consistent with recent survey evidence,” Thomas and Struyven stated.

Goldman Sachs Research estimates that the central banks may potentially buy 50 tonnes of gold on average every month this year, and this is significantly higher than the “average of 17 tonnes per month before 2022.”

In fact, the international brokerage house explained how “Central bank purchases accelerated to 100 tonnes per month in June 2026 (on a three-month seasonally adjusted basis) from 66 tonnes the previous month.”

According to Goldman Sachs Research, “China’s central bank was the largest identifiable buyer in the market in June.”

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs’ year-end forecast at $4,900/oz, though lower than their February forecast, still follows the same metric. In a podcast in mid-February, Lina Thomas, senior commodities analyst in Goldman Sachs Research, had identified the same trigger – “For gold, we’re still looking at the central banks, whether they’re still buying.”

Gold price and interest rate expectations

The other important factor that is seen impacting gold prices is the current interest rate expectations. Historically, one has seen that gold prices tend to be under pressure when interest rates rise.

According to Thomas and Struyven, “We expect the Fed-related headwind to abate further, as our economists expect a lower inflation trend to keep the Fed on hold this year.”

Gold rate outlook for the rest of 2026

Though Goldman Sachs listed its fair-value forecast for gold this year, the analysts also highlighted significant upward risk. They “continue to see significant upside risk to our $4,900/oz end-2026 gold forecast, but also greater two-sided volatility to the gold rally.”

According to them, apart from continued demand from central banks, “a recovery in private investor ETF demand as the Fed remains on hold in 2026″ may also support prices.

Goldman Sachs believes that if ETF investor inflows recover, it could “drive gold prices well above our forecast.” However, a “renewed increase in Fed-hike expectations could likewise trigger dealer hedge unwinds and produce a sharper-than-usual correction.”